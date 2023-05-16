Bal Harbour's Ice Cream We Love Returns Satisfying Miami's Sweet Tooth

By; Chase Finizio By; Chase Finizio | | Food & Drink Lifestyle food

The iconic Bal Harbour Shops offer entertainment for the whole family, bringing world-class ice cream destinations to the luxurious walkways of Miami Beach’s open-air shopping destination.

Photo Courtesy: Bal Harbour Shops

This year marks the fifth year of Ice Cream We Love, first introduced in 2017. The two-day fundraiser honors Staleny Whitman, one of Holtz Children’s Hospital’s most devoted supporters. The philanthropic event directly benefits Holtz’s efforts to give all children proper access to the finest medical care, no matter their financial status.

Hosted at the world-renowned shopping destination is a wonderful opportunity to indulge in sweet treats from 18 of the most popular dessert companies nationwide, all while window shopping at some of Miami’s most iconic stores.

Photo Courtesy: Bal Harbour Shops

Miami’s favorites, such as Night Owl Cookies and Angie’s Epicurean, will be lining the breezeway. The wide range of daily sweets will appeal to even the most picky family members. From traditional ice cream cones to rolled frozen delicacies and artisan fruit pops, the annual event offers tasty desserts for all. Even one of Bal Harbour’s most desirable restaurants, Le Zoo, will incorporate its French-Mediterranean style into an irresistible ice-cream-based dessert.

Visitors and locals alike can even enjoy a specialized stay package at some of Bal Harbor’s chicest hotels. Inspired by Ice Cream We Love, the Ritz Carlton Bal Harbour and the St. Regis Bal Harbor invites guests for a two-night stay that includes two adult tickets and two children’s tickets to the event.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.