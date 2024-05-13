Ice Cream We Love Returns Supporting Holtz Children's Hospital

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle, Events,

​​Miami sweet tooths are in for a decadent treat as Bal Harbour Shops prepares for the annual Ice Cream We Love philanthropic delight.

Returning for its sixth year, the open-air luxury shopping destination is once again supporting Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center, inviting parents and children to indulge their taste buds with delicious and charitable treats. The two-day celebration on May 18 and 19 will feature coveted and artisanal ice cream brands throughout the Shops’ three floors. Guests can enjoy delicious scoops from Cry Baby Creamery, milkshakes from Dos Croquetas, popsicles from Cielito Artisan Pops, indulgent delights from Night Owl Cookies and so much more.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will fund vital medical services, research and programs at Holtz Children’s Hospital, bringing hope and healing to young patients and their families. Initially launched in 2017, the annual event honors Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman and his continuous dedication to philanthropic services.

Visitors and locals alike can enjoy life-sized games, ice cream toss stations, face painting and family-friendly. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.