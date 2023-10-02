The Iconic III Points Music Festival Returns To Miami

By: Chase Finizio By: Chase Finizio | | Events Music

III POINTS MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO WYNWOOD FOR ITS 10TH YEAR WITH A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED LINEUP.



III Points will showcase talent from all over the world in an unbeatable live setting. PHOTO BY ADINAYEV

Since 2013, III Points has been transforming how the world views music festivals. This month, the renowned music festival will showcase over 100 of the most influential up-and-coming artists—the most extensive lineup in the festival’s history—including satellite parties throughout the weekend with over 60 acts performing in venues around Miami, such as Club Space, The Ground, Floyd, The Bandshell and the newly-launched Jolene. Performers taking center stage this October 20 through 21st include the likes of Fred Again…, Skrillex, Grimes, Black Coffee, Keinemusik and many more. Recognizing artists from all across the world, the festival is a bucket list experience for Miami locals and tourists alike. 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, @iiipoints