Here Is What You Need To Know As III Points Returns To Mana Wynwood

III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this month with a lineup you won’t want to miss.



III Points 2023 PHOTO BY SKYLER

This fall, III Points graces Miami once more, transforming Mana Wynwood on Oct. 18 and 19 into a buzzing epicenter of art and music. The festival hits its eleventh milestone, continuing its legacy of blending eclectic genres and global icons for a 13-hour daily extravaganza—spanning 3 p.m. all the way until 4 a.m.—showcasing over 100 stellar acts. This year’s lineup is a fever dream for music lovers. Massive Attack returns after a long hiatus, while French electro-duo Justice and The xx’s Jamie XX headline alongside homegrown hero Rick Ross. It’s a blend that’s part throwback, part now and next. Add the likes of REZZ and Kaytranada and you’re in for a kaleidoscopic ride through the soundscapes of rap, indie, funk, and underground dance. III Points is more than just a music festival; it’s a cultural phenomenon, blending local talent with global stars and creating a vibrant mosaic of what makes Miami an ever-evolving art and music hub. This year, it’s poised to light up Wynwood like never before—you won’t want to miss it. @iiipoints



Caroline Polachek at III Points 2023 PHOTO BY ADI ADINAYEV