INSPR ITALIA Arrives In Miami To Make A Splash At Swim Week

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Events Style

As hundreds of swim brands flock to the beach for Miami Swim Week, The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with Confindustria and Confindustria Moda, the leading association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, looks to make a splash with 30 Italian brands at the Cabana Show July 8 –10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Photo Courtesy: Marybloom

“All the companies that will take part in this initiative have been carefully selected by a team of market trends experts: their products perfectly marry Italian quality, creativity and technological innovation with the glamorous spirit and the trends of Miami,” states Gianfranco Di Natale, the director general of Sistema Moda Italia.

As the inaugural launch for these brands, Cabana will showcase Pop Up Italia. Each morning la dolce vita will begin with espresso, cappuccino and Italian pastries. To toast the debut, Aperitivo will be served in the afternoon. The highly curated selection of styles has been specially selected to cater to the luxury resort buyer.

Photo Courtesy: Frida Querida Firenze

“We’re dedicated to supporting our brands to ensure they are set up for success during the time they have with U.S. retailers, says Paola Guida, head of fashion and beauty for the Italian Trade Agency. “Logistically, this task requires an enormous amount of preparation, but it’s also equally important to us to create memorable experiences for U.S. retail buyers attending the show that convey the Italian lifestyle that everyone aspires to – no matter where they are from.”

Photo Courtesy: Rosmundo

The chicest Italian brands who will be participating include 23° Eyewear, Alibi, Amorissimo, Chiara Boni Mare, Chio, Edelvissa, Fefe’ Napoli, Ferruccio Vecchi Studio, Flavia Valentini, Frida Querida Firenze, Giada Curti, Isabel Beachwear, Jo & Margot, Le Nine’, L.G.R., Lido, Marybloom, Masará, Miss Bikini, OF Handmade, Peninsula Swimwear, Pho Firenze, Raffaela D’Angelo, Rosmundo, Spektre Eyewear, Suahru, Tiki Napoli, Vanni and Voile Blanche.

Photo Courtesy: Tiki Napoli

In addition to the pop-up, the ITA will host a series of workshops on fabric sustainability and Italian craftsmanship.

“The Italian Fashion Industry has placed the theme of sustainability at the center of its work,” Di Natale notes. “We would like American buyers and consumers to know the enormous progress in terms of sustainability Italian production has made: from the choice of raw materials that limit environmental impact to the Made in Italy quality that is not only an aesthetic expression but also as a founding element of the longevity of its products.”

Photo Courtesy: Isabel Beachwear

With Cabana serving as the second stop for Inspr Italia Innovations In Style, the Italian government will continue its promotion of Made in Italy to expand the country’s goal for international trade. A similar “roadshow” took place in Los Angeles earlier this year, and another is planned for Dallas at the end of July.