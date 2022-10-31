Diana Ross Set To Headline The 27th Annual Intercontinental Make-A-Wish Ball

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture People Events Celebrity Awards

For the past 27 years, InterContinental Miami has hosted the highly-anticipated annual Make-A-Wish Ball, enabling the organization to raise more than $32 million and granting 6,400 wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions in the South Florida region. This year’s Ball on Nov. 5 will feature iconic Grammy Award-winning superstar Diana Ross as the headliner, who will perform a private concert for the gala’s elite guest list of prominent philanthropists, socialites, celebrities and business moguls.

The recipient of The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the Medal of Freedom Award, as well as a resident of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Ross has celebrated an esteemed musical career spanning over 50 years, bridging the intersection between music, film, television, theatre, culture and humanitarianism.

Actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar will once again assume the role of Celebrity Emcee for the 11th year. Gala Host and General Manager of InterContinental Miami Glenn Sampert, Make-A-Wish Ball Gala Chair Shareef M. Malnik and President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Norman Wedderburn will be greeting guests on the red carpet as the magical evening commences.

Shareef Malnik, Gabrielle Anwar, Nancy Malnik and Al Malnik.

With a “Supernature” theme visualized by Creative Director Maxwell Blandford as the backdrop, attendees can expect to walk through an otherworldly dimension of flora and fauna as they enjoy a whimsical cocktail reception in the mezzanine, defined by intricate ice sculptures and seafood towers.

During the cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to bid on original art, luxury merchandise, memorabilia, and dining and travel experiences at the Ball’s silent auction, while DJ MCS heads the soundtrack to set the tone. Husband-and-wife duo Malnik and Anwar will lead the evening’s proceedings in the Grand Ballroom, which will feature a multi-course gourmet meal, performance by singer-songwriter Alisan Porter and the renowned Live Auction, followed by Ross’ exclusive show presented by the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation.

Past artwork for bidding.

The celebration continues with the Ball’s official afterparty—Snow Beast: The InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Nightclub, presented by E11EVEN Vodka, chaired by Malnik and produced by Blandford, Clift Loftin and Nick Zazzera. Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist CeeLo Green will seize the spotlight during the late-night portion of the evening, opening the stage for an elaborate cabaret show by E11EVEN Theatrics and additional musical performances by DJ Affect, Undercover, Gyasi and Yoli Mayor.

Having individually pledged $25,000 annually to expense the leading charity gala of South Florida, philanthropists Shareef M. Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar, Stuart Miller, The Lennar Foundation, Marshall Ames, Richard Polidori, Todd and Kim Glaser, Geert-Jan and Joyce Bakker, Jim and Sue Oppenheimer, the Braman Family Foundation and more make up the Chairman’s Challenge Society.