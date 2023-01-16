Interior Design Trends of 2023: Vibrant Color, Multi-Use Spaces, Calm Retreats And More

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Home & Real Estate

R.J. Clifton Designs

New year, new you—new living space?

The winter months mean less sunlight and more time spent indoors, and all those hours spent cooped up in the home lead many to fantasize about updates, renovations and interior design facelifts.

If you’re ready to refresh your space or invest in new digs, The New York Design Center surveyed its influential network of top national interior designers to get the scoop on what’s in, what’s out and what’s trending in 2023.

From home offices and other intentional spaces, the pandemic continues to affect the ways we wish to use our homes. There’s also a new revolution of color coming to kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces, as well as luxury in unexpected places.

Here are the top design trends you can expect to see in 2023.

Susie Novak Interiors

Home Offices Remain Popular

Work from home is more than a trend in the post-COVID landscape. It’s truly become a way of life, and continued investment in the home office space was the single most popular prediction among all the designers polled.

“Clients are investing a lot more in home office spaces that are comfortable, reflect their personal style, and include a good ‘Zoom background,’" says Tara McCauley of NYC.

”A home office for everyone!” exclaimed New York Interior Design’s Evelyn Benatar.

Leah Alexander; Beauty Is Abundant

Intentional, Multi-Use Spaces

In 2023, people are moving toward specific rooms for specific uses, although they are interested in making those spaces as efficient as possible.

“The biggest design trend that I saw was the reversal of ‘open concept’ spaces for the design of high-function, closed in spaces,” says Rhonnika J Clifton of R J Clifton Designs, LLC in Houston, TX, “i.e. classrooms, offices, yoga and workout.”

“The pandemic showed people that Open Floor plans are really difficult when everyone is at home and needs their own space,” says Melissa Colgan of Melissa Colgan Interiors in Washington D.C. “In one project [for] a summer home, we are designing a Parlor Room that by day can function as a casual co-working space and by night the Parlor Bar doors pocket open and the space becomes one with the Parlor room for entertaining.”

Gray Walker Interiors

Formal Dining Spaces Strike Back

Formal dining spaces were one of the first things to go when open concepts took control of the market. Now that sanctioned spaces are back, the formal dining area is becoming a desirable focal point.

“I think we will see more formal dining spaces (separate from the kitchen) as people continue to entertain more at home,” McCauley says.”

Monet Masters of Forbes Masters in Atlanta, GA., named “more accommodations for hosting” among her top design trends in 2023.

“I think we will continue to see home as a center for gathering and hosting,” says Ariella Duker of Ariella Duker Interiors in NYC. “So home solutions that expand entertaining capability I believe will continue to grow.”

Michael Del Piero

A Calm And Organic Retreat

The pandemic also reminded folks how sacred the home space can be, and for many designers and clients, that means turning the home base into a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Who wouldn’t want to live their best staycation lifestyle every day of the week?

“I see the home becoming more of a retreat,” says Sherrell Neal of Sherrell Design Studio, “the new escapism.”

“I think that priorities have shifted towards comfort and a renewed interest in bringing natural materials inside,” McCauley says. “I expect to see much more natural texture in interiors, especially in upholstery fabrics and architectural materials like tile.”

How can you get that look for yourself? Designers say Earthy organic greens will make a big splash in 2023, as will a focus on natural materials, wellness products and design, sustainability and upcycled materials.

Gray Walker Interiors

Luxe Laundry Rooms

Speaking of retreat-like home lives, how about turning attention to the everyday amenities that make the humdrum chores something to look forward to?

“Even mundane activities like laundry can be done in a trendy and beautiful space,” says Gray Walker of Gray Walker Interiors in Charlotte, N.C.

Michael Del Piero

A Focus On Health And Wellness

And if your home is a retreat, you might as well make it as close to a spa as possible!

Michael Del Piero of Michael Del Piero good design in Chicago and The Hamptons says he expects a lot more “tricked out gym spaces and in-home spas” in 2023, while Susie Novak of Susie Novak Interiors in Oakland, CA., presidents more “wellness in bathrooms and homes in general.”

“I believe sustainability, health and wellness is a big trend,” says Evelyn Benatar, and Swati Goorah of Swati Goorha Designs in New Providence, NJ. says “the focus is on wellness and sustainability, along with the use of recycled or upcycled materials.”

Leah Alexander; Beauty Is Abundant

No More All-White Kitchens As Clients Embrace Vibrant Color In General

“I get the sense that many homeowners are tired of all-white kitchens and will either use color when renovating, or make small updates to existing kitchens with colorful backsplashes,” Tara McCauley says.

“Adventurous kitchens, bathrooms and bars—or any space with a combination of millwork and hard surfaces—will continue to soar as people consume content with daring cabinet and countertop combos,” says Leah Alexander of Beauty Is Abundant in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Susie Novak anticipates “more rich colors, custom built-ins and organization, and reupholstering existing pieces,” while Sherrell Neal of Sherrell Design Studio is seeing “an anti-neutral revolution gaining more momentum.”

“People want to feel alive!,” exclaims Rachael Grochowski of RHG Architecture + Design in Montclair, NJ. “[We’re] moving back to warmer, softer tones [and turning] away from gray.”

R.J. Clifton Designs

So, there you have it! Which of these design trends are inspiring you to upgrade your space? Add some color to your own walls with these vibrant removable wallpaper companies. It’s great for renters, and even if you own your space, these beautiful patterns and colorways can be a great way to experiment with new looks without heavy commitments.