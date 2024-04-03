Explore Isabela Grutman's Flagship Store

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, Shop, style and beauty,

Model and designer Isabela Grutman opens her flagship store, ISA GRUTMAN, in the Design District.



ISA GRUTMAN debuts its first storefront in Paradise Plaza in Miami Design District. PHOTO COURTESY OF ISA GRUTMAN

As a muse within the fashion world, the multi-faceted Isabela Grutman (@isabelagrutman) has made a name for herself as a model, designer and philanthropist. The Brazilian beauty is now expanding her footprint, unveiling her flagship store, ISA GRUTMAN. The 1,122-square-foot space is exclusively dedicated to her jewelry brand and promises an intimate and luxurious experience for shoppers to immerse themselves in the essence of the brand. “Inspired by my Brazilian roots, I envisioned a space that feels luxurious and comfortable, where minimalism meets chic sophistication,” Grutman shares. “I wanted to open a store for everyone—family, friends, clients—to feel welcomed and at ease, embodying the lifestyle of ISA GRUTMAN Jewelry.” Inviting lovers of the finer things to discover their future statement pieces, ISA GRUTMAN arrives with individualized elegance. 151 NE 41 St., Ste. 221, Miami, @isagrutmanjewelry