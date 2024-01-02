Isabela Grutman Proves That She Can Do It All

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine People Feature People Feature Features Featured Celebrity fashion

ISABELA GRUTMAN PROVES THAT TO PLAY HARD, YOU MUST WORK HARD, AS SHE JUGGLES MULTIPLE BUSINESSES, HER FAMILY, CHARITY WORK AND MODELING. LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW THE BRAZILIAN BEAUTY DOE DOES IT ALL WITH GRACE A AND STYLE.



Rangel swimsuit, shoprangel.com; Isa Grutman pear diamond necklace, isagrutman.com; Grutman's own rings and bracelets.

IF YOU LIVE In MIAMI, you are familiar with power couple Isabela (@isabelagrutman) and David Grutman (@davidgrutman). Residing in Miami long before the city hit its mega-boom, the Grutman name and Miami go hand in hand. Isabela, a Brazilian-born beauty, has worked as a model since she was a teenager. And her husband, David, heads up the city’s hottest hospitality empire, Groot Hospitality. Together, they have two beautiful children, Kaia and Vida. And now, nine years in, Isabela’s entrepreneurial spirit is coming out on top.



Louis Vuitton dress, us.louisvuitton.com; Isa Grutman jewelry, isagrutman.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY DIEGO ARMANDO MENDOZA STYLED BY MANUELA GUTIERREZ CREATIVE DIRECTION BY SKM CREATIVE HAIR BY DUBER OSORIO / MAKEUP BY BABI MOURA SHOT ON LOCATION AT FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

“This year has been very intense in the best way possible,” she shares as we reflect on the past year. “In my personal life, we traveled a lot—we [David and I] went to Japan with the kids and Paris a few times. We took advantage of being able to work from our computers everywhere. And with my brands [Isa Grutman (@isagrutmanjewelry) and Rangel (@shoprangel)], they’ve taken off. I did my first big fashion show with a Brazilian bikini brand, La Sirène. We’ve had a ton of success for ISA Grutman and did a few pop-ups. Additionally, being a partner and ambassador for IGK (@igkhair) always brings many exciting projects. It’s been a lot of hard work, but to play hard, you have to work hard, I’ve learned.”



Chanel swimsuit and jewelry, chanel.com; Grutman's own rings.

According to Grutman, both her brands have evolved as she’s sorted out the challenges of launching a business—primarily, finding the best suppliers and manufacturers to get the product perfect. Now, things are running smoothly, and new pieces and collections are poised to drop consistently throughout the year.

Chanel swimsuit and jewelry, chanel.com; Grutman's own rings.

“I’m now able to scale things up on both ends. For the jewelry, we found a new partner, and he’s able to provide the best diamonds that make for amazing pieces. This year will be very exciting for Isa because we can get to the point of mixing and matching the jewelry, layering and having fun with different styles,” she shares.



The Attico sunglasses, theattico.com; Grutman's own jewelry.

“And for the clothing with Rangel, I have some incredible collections launching in February and May. I want to continue doing pop-ups and definitely another fashion show. After the last, I said I’d never do it again because it was so stressful, but now I’m already itching for another one. I think it’s just a huge adrenaline rush that I realize I loved.”

Another massive success for Rangel is its first (and most exciting) wholesale partner, Revolve.



Louis Vuitton dress, us.louisvuitton.com; Isa Grutman earrings and necklace, isagrutman.com.

“That was huge for me,” recalls Grutman. “I put that I wanted Rangel on Revolve on my vision board because it’s the biggest and best retail partner I could imagine. To see it actually come to life is a dream come true.”

With a fashion and accessories line under her belt and having worked as a model her whole life, it’s evident that Grutman’s creative spirit is a considerable element of her personality. She shares that most of her ideas and inspirations come from her travels.



The Attico skirt and sunglasses, theattico.com; REMAIN leather top, remainbirgerchristensen.com.

“We travel a lot, and I find that that’s where I become most inspired,” she says. “It feeds my soul. I feel like I’m a little gypsy. For me, having a plan and breathing different air is not only exciting and fuels me creatively, but it also helps ground me.”

Finding stability and mindfulness is pivotal for Grutman as she balances her busy life.

“I don’t think I’ve found balance yet,” she says, laughing. “Luckily, my kids are now in school, so I get a few hours without them, and that’s when I can focus on my work. Then, when I’m with them in the mornings and evenings, I can give them my full attention. I make sure that when I’m with them, I’m fully present—I want be able to listen to them, play with them and have the energy to do that.”



Chanel swimsuit and jewelry, chanel.com.

Aside from her own children, helping others is one of the most paramount things in Grutman’s life as she serves as vice president of the nonprofit organization Style Saves (@stylesaves). With a mission to provide youths and their families with essential goods, including school supplies, meals and mentorship, the organization seeks to increase academic achievement. Its founding Back to School event is responsible for providing clothing and uniforms to kids and families who cannot afford to buy new clothes, or older children who cannot afford clothes for job interviews—bridging passions of fashion and philanthropy together for the greater good of the youth.



Rangel cutout dress, shoprangel.com; Isa Grutman pear diamond necklace, isagrutman.com.

“I always say Style Saves is a piece of my heart,” says Grutman. “When I came on board eight years ago with [founder] Rachael [Russell Saiger], she was helping 200 kids. Now, we’ve grown to helping 15,000 children, so we’ve taken things to another level. I’m so excited for this upcoming year because we’re growing even more. Coming up next, we have a fashion show for Pegasus, and they’ve given us a very generous donation. And we will also team up with Bazaar for Good to further spread awareness. Each year, we aim to become bigger and better.”



Rabanne mini bag, fashion. pacorabanne.com; The Attico skirt, theattico.com; Isa Grutman earrings and bracelets

Grutman shares that her involvement with Style Saves is one of the most rewarding parts of her life.

“It’s so special to see the families returning every year and seeing how grateful they are. One year, a mom told us, ‘You saved my life last year. You don’t know the difference you made because I had no money to buy my kids backpacks or uniforms. And I came here and got everything I needed,’” she shares.



Grutman's own rings. Rangel one-piece swimsuit, shoprangel.com; Miu Miu sunglasses, miumiu.com; Isa Grutman necklace and bracelets, isagrutman.com.

They’ve also tapped the hair gurus of IGK, where Grutman serves as a partner, to give the kids fresh haircuts for the upcoming school year.

“The confidence these kids get from getting a proper haircut is incredible. It’s the small things you often overlook,” she says.



Rangel beach dress, shoprangel.com; Vertigo pendant, ver-ti-go.com; Isa Grutman earrings, bracelets and anklets, isagrutman.com; Grutman's own rings.

You’re not alone if you’re wondering how Grutman gets any time to herself and takes time to unwind. The key for her, however, goes back to her roots.

“For me, the most grounding thing is being close to nature. Sometimes, I just go to a friend’s house and sit in the backyard. The first thing I’ll do is take my shoes off and feel the ground,” she notes. “I grew up on a farm in Brazil, so for me, it’s important to always go back to nature and to feel the fresh air—which is why living in Miami is so amazing, you can do that all year-round.”

The weather and natural beauty are just a few reasons Isabela loves calling Miami home. It’s not only become a city where she has made a name and network for herself alongside a beautiful family, but it’s also gaining cred in the fashion industry.



Rangel one-piece swimsuit, shoprangel.com; Miu Miu sunglasses, miumiu.com; Isa Grutman earrings and necklace, isagrutman.com.

“I moved to Miami almost nine years ago. When I moved here, there was not as much culture—there were no big artists or photographers, no fashion industry. I was worried there was not as much potential for me to grow in my career as there was in New York, where I came from. But now, more and more people have moved down here. There are great designers and great fairs, talented musicians and singers. I take inspiration from everyone I’m surrounded by. It’s not crazy competitive in the fashion industry like it is in Paris. Still, there is a great scene for emerging designers here— particularly from Latin America—and I’m proud to be part of that. I feel like it allows me to grow slowly and purposefully and to make sure I’m doing everything right and expanding comfortably,” she notes.



The Attico skirt and sunglasses, theattico.com; REMAIN leather top, remainbirgerchristensen.com

“And you know what? No one is leaving. Everyone is staying, so that means their businesses and lives must be successful in Miami. And that makes me really happy.

ISABELA UP CLOSE

FAVORITE HEALTHY FOOD DESTINATION IN MIAMI: PURA VIDA

FAVORITE WORKOUT: 54D

BEST SPA: FAENA

BEST BAR: BAR BEVY AND THE BAR AT CASADONNA

FAVORITE SHOPPING DESTINATION: THE WEBSTER

WHAT IS SOMETHING PEOPLE MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT YOU? I AM SHY.

GUILTY PLEASURE: 9O DAY FIANCÉ

YOUR MOST PRIZED POSSESSION: MY KIDS

BUCKET LIST VACATION DESTINATION: BORA BORA

DREAM MODELING CAMPAIGN: CHANEL

TOP 3 HAIRCARE ESSENTIALS: BEACH CLUB, EXPENSIVE HI-SHINE GLOSS AND GOOD BEHAVIOR BY IGK

GREATEST PIECE OF ADVICE YOU CAN GIVE: ALWAYS CHOOSE A PARTNER FOR THEIR PERSONALITY.



Grutman's own jewelry. Rangel beach dress, shoprangel.com; Vertigo pendant, ver-ti-go.com; Isa Grutman earrings, bracelets and anklets, isagrutman.com; Grutman's own rings.