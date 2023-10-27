Isabela Rangel Grutman Celebrates Le Sud's Fashion Show

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | People Feature Events Featured Celebrity fashion Creators Apple News

International model, philanthropist and style influencer Isabela Rangel Grutman celebrated Le Sud’s runway show brunch at Casadonna—one of Miami’s most anticipated openings developed in partnership between David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality.

Isabela Rangel Grutman (Michelle Kammerman)

The exquisite collection, created in partnership with Grutman’s timeless resort line Rangel and the iconic Brazilian beach and resort brand La Sirene, features an elegant collection of simple silhouettes and breathable sustainable fabrics.

Elite and A-listing attendees to the unforgettable show included Antonella Roccuzzo, Victoria Beckham, Winnie Harlow, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Alix Earle, Camila Coelho, Ben Gorham and Cait Bailey, among fashionable others.

Camila Coelho, Winnie Harlow and Fernanda Rousso (Michelle Kammerman)

The 41-piece collection draws inspiration from the carefree and tranquil nature of the South of France. With 21 styles available ranging from xs to xl, the stunning seasonal brand is made of glossy lycra, light silk and knitted cotton. The designs feature olive green, black, almond, blush, off-white and South of France watercolor landscapes and ocean-wave prints.

Melissa Wood and Vita (Michelle Kammerman)

Adding an extra layer of sophistication and style, Brazilian-based footwear Arezzo joined the show by providing the perfect footwear to take the runway. Known for its high quality and commitment to sustainability, Arezzo perfectly complements Le Sud, offering a touch of elegance that effortlessly adapts to every occasion. The stunning collections form a harmonious fusion of fashion, footwear and lifestyle.

David Grutman, Ban Gorham, Natasha Gorham, Bruno Soares and Thais Furtado (Michelle Kammerman)

Le Sud’s stunning new line offers a poetic journey into the heart of the Mediterranean, inviting wearers to experience the warmth and tranquility of the destination in every stitch. Seamlessly adapting to every occasion, Le Sud transcends mere fashion.

Winnie Harlow (Michelle Kammerman)

Ana Antunez (Michelle Kammerman)

Tiffany Lighty (Michelle Kammerman)

Katrina Rusakova and Irene Sharp (Michelle Kammerman)