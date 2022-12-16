You Can Now Travel Like The Real Housewives of Miami At These Fabulous Florida Keys Destinations

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Food & Drink People Style & Beauty

A week ago, the Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 premiered on Peacock, kicking off the season with fun, drama, and shocking surprises that will unite Miamians with the incredible cast members as they navigate their dynamic lives.

On yesterday's episode, named "Destination Divorce," the housewives traveled to the fabulous Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys to celebrate Alexia's birthday, but toward the end of the episode, a shocking revelation seems to bring the girls together in sympathy with Lisa.

During the episode, Lisa was two hours late to the PJ, and then the housewives were greeted with mojitos as they arrived at Isla Bella Beach Resort. Following the hotel tour, the housewives head to the private adults-only pool, where Marysol gets behind the bar to make Lisa a stiff skinny margarita as she shares that Lenny is dating someone else and has asked her to leave their home. But if you want to know what happened next, head to Peacock and watch the five episodes to keep up with this exciting new season as events continue unfolding.

The coming episodes will continue highlighting the housewives' time at Isla Bella Beach Resort and their day trip to Havana Cabana in Key West.

To commemorate the special occasion and allow guests and fans to relive everything the housewives did while filming at this iconic location, the "Vacation Like The RHOM" stay packages are now available online:

When guests book at these fabulous destinations, they can dine, sip, and sunbathe like their favorite housewives among white sand beaches and turquoise blue waters, thanks to upscale experiences such as oceanfront suite accommodations, private pool parties, specially curated dinners, and spa services.

Isla Bella Beach Resort located in Marathon features:

Oceanfront Suite accommodations

Complimentary mojitos upon arrival

Adult pool buyout

Private dinner event at Pelican Point

Spa service - option of Earth to Heaven Massage or Spa Manicure + Spa Pedicure

Shaman ritual experience for self-healing

Havana Cabana located in Key West features:

Gulf view accommodations

Authentic Cuban fare from Floridita Food Truck

Reserved cabana by the pool

Branded merchandise, including fedoras and cigars

Isla Bella Beach Resort + Havana Cabana include:

The Ultimate RHOM Keys Experience

Complimentary mojitos upon arrival at Isla Bella



2-night stay in Oceanfront Suite accommodations at Isla Bella



Dinner at Mahina ft. menu items enjoyed by cast members



Choice of spa service at Isla Bella - option of 60-min facial or 60-min massage



Day trip to Havana Cabana via Party Bus to experience:



Authentic Cuban fare from Floridita Food Truck





Reserved cabana by the pool

Regardless of which special you book, you will dedinitely feel like a real housewife as you enjoy what these magnificent properties in the beautiful Florida Keys offer.