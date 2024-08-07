Islas Secas Is The Ultimate Escape Off The Panama Coast

Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature,

A slice of paradise awaits 20 miles off the coast of Panama at the remote Islas Secas, a stunning luxury resort set on a 14-island archipelago.

THE JOURNEY

Opened in winter 2018, Islas Secas (islassecas.com) invites travelers to go off the grid and revel in the beauty of Panama’s Gulf of Chiriquí, where lush flora, fauna and 80-degree waters beckon adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts alike. The all-inclusive luxury resort, which offers one-bedroom casitas and two- to four-bedroom villas, is best reached by a direct flight on Copa Airlines (copaair.com) to Panama City from one of many U.S. cities, including New York and Los Angeles. From there, travelers will board Isla Secas’ private Twin Otter plane—wrapped in its signature green squid motif—for a one-hour flight that lands on the property’s main island. Steps from the runway, cocktails are served before you’re whisked to your tropical accommodations by the resort’s deft staff.

Islas Secas is all about sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of Panama’s Pacific Coast.

THE PROPERTY

Set on a 14-island archipelago, Islas Secas is all about sustainability and preserving the natural beauty of Panama’s Pacific coast. The main island is where guests will enjoy their well-appointed accommodations, the open-air Terraza restaurant, the jungle-shrouded Secascent Spa and the bustling activities center. The 13 other islands remain untouched but can be accessed to enjoy a private day on a secluded stretch of sand, where Islas Secas’ staff will set up lunch, a beachside bar and water activities ranging from snorkeling to kayaking to stand-up paddleboarding.





Guests can enjoy wellness treatments in lush surroundings at Secascent Spa.

THE ACCOMMODATIONS

Islas Secas’ newest offering is the breathtaking Casa Cavada, an 8,300-square-foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom villa perched above the rolling sea. Designed by Hart Howerton with interiors by Studio Tre, the home welcomes up to eight guests to enjoy indoor-outdoor living, highlighted by an alfresco grotto covered in wildlife depictions inspired by indigenous Panamanian art. Constructed from lava stone boulders from the Chiriquí Highlands, the grotto houses a bar, a sitting area and game tables that give way to a 25-meter, semi-Olympic infinity-edge pool surrounded by lounge chairs, a fire pit and an outdoor dining terrace. Guests are taken care of by the home’s house manager and a dedicated chef, ensuring your every whim or want is attended to.

THE AMENITIES

As an all-inclusive property, the resort’s daily food and drink offerings come with your booking. The renowned culinary team takes guests on a gastronomic adventure, utilizing herbs grown locally; Panamanian spices; and expertly curated seafood dishes featuring catches from local fishermen across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Don’t miss the maritime-themed bar off Terraza’s open-air dining room, perfect for a pre-or post-dinner drink.

Once fueled, explore the Gulf of Chiriquí, home to Coiba National Park—a UNESCO-designated protected marine area—the largest frigate bird colony in Panama, and myriad megafauna from whale sharks and giant manta to humpback whales and tuna. Scuba diving, water tours on the resort’s 50-foot Bali catamaran, e-foiling, fishing trips and sea bobbing, among other guide-led activities, ensure ocean-filled adventures for travelers of all ages.

THE TAKEAWAY

An island escape unlike any other, Islas Secas elevates secluded luxury with a tropical twist. Casa Cavada is the property’s crown jewel, promising its lucky visitors sun-kissed memories, exquisite culinary experiences and seafaring adventure just 20 miles off the coast of Panama.





One of four air-conditioned bedrooms at the new Casa Cavada villa.