The Italian Trade Agency Brings 30 Italian Collections To Miami

Marking the debut of 30 Italian designer collections at Cabana’s Miami Swim Show, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) carefully curated emerging designers at its INSPR ITALIA INNOVATIONS IN STYLE pavilion.

Serving as the launching platform for these brands, the Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with Confindustria and Confindustria Moda, created a unique opportunity for U.S. retailers, press and influencers to discover these designers and showcase their luxury resort wear collections.

The pavilion featured a balance of glamour and sophistication to showcase the innovation of Italian creativity and chic.

“We wish American buyers and the American consumer can know more about the efforts Italian companies are doing to put together both creativity and innovation technology in the direction of sustainability and circular economy,” shared Federica Dottori, the head of the International Promotion Department at Italian Textile and Fashion Federation.

Serving as INSPR ITALIA INNOVATIONS IN STYLE’S second stop in the United States this year, Dottori shared Miami is an essential position in the United States market.

