ITALKRAFT's Top Kitchen Design Trends

Alexa Shabinsky | April 1, 2021 | Home & Real Estate Interviews Trends

ITALKRAFT MANAGING PARTNER DIANA VIERA SHARES THE TOP KITCHEN DESIGN TRENDS OF THE SEASON.





Colored kitchen cabinets in a private residence

Bespoke home design brand ITALKRAFT (@italkraft) brings luxurious, Italian influence to your home, with its custom, sleek and innovative kitchen, bathroom and closet designs. Traditional Italian craftsmanship combined with current contemporary design styles are applied throughout the process, maintaining four main pillars: consult, design, fabricate and install. Diana Viera learned the business directly from founder Alex Xakoustis, and her passion and commitment to the company has brought her through many fundamental positions. Now, at just 29 years old, her expertise and creative mind have allowed her to become a managing partner. In light of a new emphasis on home design over the past year, we chat with Viera on trends she’s noticing in the kitchen.





Colorful blue-hued kitchen

TELL US ABOUT SOME OF THE KITCHEN DESIGN TRENDS CURRENTLY HAPPENING.

Over the last year, the design world has seen a shift in clients’ wants and needs for their homes. Trends include colorful kitchens: We’re beginning to see colorful kitchens make a strong comeback. A stronger relationship to nature: With more time spent indoors in this last year, people seek to incorporate the outdoors as much as possible into future designs. Texture, texture, texture: As anticipated, we are already seeing a rising demand for more texture and depth. Metals as accents: Bringing in a metal like bronze or gold is the perfect way to maintain simplicity while creating a more dynamic look. Movable islands to maximize space: Mobile kitchen islands will become a more popular design trend in the future.





Glass and metal accents within a kitchen, all designed by ITALKRAFT.

WE’VE NOTICED A LOT OF DISAPPEARING APPLIANCES. CAN YOU TELL US MORE ABOUT THAT TREND?

This is a huge trend for 2021. There is something so sleek and satisfying about a clean, clutter-free, minimalist kitchen. With our new designs, clients get to keep all of their appliances and items they need, while gaining the ability to conceal everything and achieve a chic space.

HOW ARE YOUR NEW YORK CLIENTS ADAPTING TO LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDA?

The New York frame of mind is beautiful and more advanced. New Yorkers are bringing their interior design style with them. We’re working on several projects with our relocating New York clients. They are also bringing their interior designers along, who want their home to look exactly like it would in the city. This brings a different, multicultural sense to the traditional Miami design we so often see.

TOP TIPS FOR SOMEONE LOOKING TO ENHANCE THEIR HOME KITCHENS WITHOUT GOING FOR A FULL REDESIGN?

One way is to install different accessories, adding a touch of uniqueness and individuality. An upgrade goes a long way. Another tip could be to replace your countertop and bring in completely different materials or colors. Lastly, I recommend working with your existing cabinets but integrating glass doors throughout to replace traditional doors. This adds so much to the look and feel of the cabinet wall space and brings new beauty with a 3D effect.