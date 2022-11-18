Luxury Childcare Service Itavi Is The Key To A Relaxing Family Vacation

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | People Lifestyle

Taking a vacation is necessary to reset and hit pause on the daily grind, but with the little ones in tow, that vacation can start to look a lot less like, well, a vacation. That’s precisely why the Miami-based itavi Method was born, out of the lack of quality options for childcare while traveling, especially in a city that boasts some of the top vacation resorts in the country.

A partner in leading luxury South Florida hotels such as Acqualina Resort & Residences, 1 Hotel South Beach, The Biltmore, Eden Roc, Fontainebleau, The St. Regis Bal Harbour and W South Beach, itavi Method prizes itself in its team of highly-trained childcare experts and curated programming that includes engaging play, exercise, reading and learning. You’ll even find a Miami Dolphin entrusting the service while football training calls.

We sit down with the busy mom of three and founder of the itavi Method, Ayana Rodriguez, to discuss how itavi is revamping the childcare industry and providing much-needed R & R time to hardworking parents.

You can sip that mojito by the pool with the ultimate peace of mind that your five-year-old is not only well-cared for, but also having an equal amount of fun.

What inspired you to launch itavi?

The need for better resolve for childcare, while traveling. As a mom of three, I recognized that the childcare industry deserved a different approach and sought to create a service that offers a holistic and all-encompassing resolve to providing premium childcare. Navigating childcare is a daunting process, not knowing who to trust, leaving gut instinct to be the deciding factor if the stranger about to watch your most prized possession is safe. Most parents' expectations for childcare are minimal; "just keep my children safe."

On the other hand, childcare professionals are left to navigate for themselves, leaving them with no support, guidance or tools of how to resolve. No resources for growth and mobility. These unresolved factors leave parents, children and childcare professionals in a situation that is not effective, efficient nor fun. Enter itavi. itavi offers families, childcare professionals and our partners accountability, consistency in expectations which builds trust and standards. This is achieved through our strategic process and approach.

How does itavi differ from other child care services and what makes it a favorite particularly among high-profile clients?

itavi’s strategic approach, intentions and process. It champions the childcare industry overall and is a favorite amongst premium clients because it makes sense and maximizes the idea of a completely well-rounded service through curated programming, the itavi Method: combining playtime, exercise, learning, arts and crafts, reading, local and cultural immersion. It’s organic and offers an all-encompassing, tech-enabled and educationally balanced experience that’s safe, fun and positive, while engaging, dynamic and developmental. Itavi's a service that incorporates programming that kids love and parents trust.

What should parents know about itavi’s leadership qualifications and about the brand

in general?

itavi’s leadership qualifications set a standard in the highly vetted and trained elite of childcare professionals, setting the standard for childcare service nationally, and most importantly, in Florida. We offer parents a team of trained and proven professionals, versus babysitters. Our childcare professionals are trusted, dedicated and passionate about kids. We train all our professionals in the itavi Method, our curated programming that is always evolving, fun and educational. itavi elevates the profession of childcare, resulting in a higher quality service. Childcare professionals deserve opportunity, mobility and support. itavi provides the opportunity

and fuels the industry for success.

Is it mainly a resource for parents and guardians to enlist while staying at a hotel or can

it be reserved for other occasions?

itavi can be reserved for other occasions and specializes in one-to-one sessions at private residences at an hourly rate for a minimum of four hours. However, itavi is also an extraordinary resource for parents on holiday while staying at a hotel. Here, we allow parents more relaxing days at the beach and a summertime-and-the-livin’s-easy dream!

This December, we will be launching itavi signature pop-up at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and proprietary programming for Acquamarine at Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach. Our programming director curates seasonal themes, offering multidimensional programs that use sustainable materials and incorporating fun entertainment.

How has the location of Miami contributed to the need for a service like itavi? Is reliable

child care more in demand in Miami?

Miami is the perfect locale for a service like itavi. It attracts vacation goers from around the world and offers a care-free beach setting that’s impossible for parents not to enjoy: the white sailboat filled sandy shores and refreshing sea breezes on the azure aquatic. Here, we make it simple for parents to turn on vacation mode, while their kids experience exclusive kids clubs that are educational and creative—leaving a fun, memorable experience. It necessitates a need for the service, making it the most sought-after childcare in Miami and beyond.

What is the future of itavi?

Organic growth and staying true to our intentions. We are excited to offer premium, trusted and

engaging childcare nationally and internationally.