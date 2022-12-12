Izzy The Frenchie To Launch Her Own NFT Collection

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle

In the digital age of media, some of our favorite stars are throwing their hat in the ring when it comes to new technology.

Bella Hadid, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton are just a few big personalities who’ve taken a stab at the NFT and crypto craze. Now another famous face is trying their hand at web3—or should we say paw?

See also: Givenchy And (b).Stroy Unveil NFTs From Colorful Capsule Collection

Izzy the Frenchie is one of the most famous pets on the internet. Even if you’re unfamiliar with Izzy’s name, you have probably seen the adorable video where she had her first bath.

The clip reached more than 5 billion viewers and skyrocketed the French bulldog into stardom. Now, Izzy boasts more than 1 million followers on Instagram and 670,000 devoted fans on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzy The Frenchie (@izzythe.frenchie)

Whether dressed in her favorite pair of studded glasses or curled up on the couch in her cute-as-a-button onesies, Izzy always steals the show and our hearts.

The five-year-old pup has been featured in Vogue and Paper Magazine and now Izzy hops aboard the web3 train with her first-ever NFT, a pfp-style series titled Iconic Izzys.

Izzy partnered with entertainment platform Animal Concerts on the endeavor, a brand well known for its interactive metaverse shows and live events. So far, Animal Concerts have worked with Busta Rhymes, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg and Future to create these cool experiences, so Izzy is certainly in good company.

The Iconic Izzy NFTs will incorporate some of the Frenchie’s most popular videos and memorable moments, as well as images that showcase Izzy in some of her most iconic outfits and accessories.

The NFTs bring a new opportunity to interact with the pup, as NFT holders will be rewarded with a sweet surprise. If you manage to collect one of her 9,999 NFTs, you’ll have the shot at a dream-worthy flyaway package, concert tickets, fashion event tickets and dog-friendly gift cards for your own precious pup.

Owners will also gain access to future Animal Concert’s events on the metaverse and in real life.

The NFTs will be released on The Doge Pound, a metaverse preparing to build the largest dog shelter in Africa. Each NFT will be priced at $100 and will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

Stay up to date on all the latest info and for future release dates via the Iconic Izzys website, and stay in the conversation by joining Izzy’s discord.