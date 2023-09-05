Jacob Elordi Dazzles In Valentino On Venice Carpet For 'Priscilla'

By: Denise Warner
September 5, 2023
People Style & Beauty
There's a lot of spark coming from Jacob Elordi on the Venice red carpet.
Elordi attended the festival in support of the upcoming Sofia Coppola-helmed Priscilla, in which he plays Elvis Presley.
The actor donned a Valentino tux designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, along with Garavani shoes.
Priscilla, the story of Elvis' wife Priscilla Presley, will debut in theaters on Oct. 27.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)
Photography by: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Getty Images