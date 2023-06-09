Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In New Campaign For Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | People Style & Beauty

Jake Gyllenhaal is lending his face to the new Prada eyewear campaign.

Shot by Norbert Schoerner, "Gyllenhaal embodies the spirit of modern explorer between these contrasting realities, urban hiking—the nature of city—defines a new idea of contemporary adventurer, discovering the metropolitan terrain, the landscape of the twenty-first century," according to the press release.

“I'm honored to once again be part of the Prada family, collaborating with the incredible Norbert Schoerner on the 2023 Prada Linea Rossa eyewear campaign. I love the Prada team. They are wonderful artists and collaborators, we had a lovely time working together on this campaign. Ever true to the beauty of the brand the new Prada Linea Rossa eyewear is incredibly designed and expertly crafted," Gyllenhaal said.

The collection includes both sunglasses and optical frames. Styles are available at Prada.com and SunglassHut.com.