GRAMMY Winner DJ Walshy Fire On Being BACARDÍ's Rum Society Ambassador: "My Favorite Thing Is How Much They Do For The Caribbean"

While picturesque beachscapes and a leisurely paradisial atmosphere come to mind when describing the Caribbean, the idyllic tropical region's convivial communities and vibrant musical prowess also truly cannot be overlooked.

One exceptionally talented trailblazer from here is none other than GRAMMY-winner and Jamaican DJ Walshy Fire, a global superstar who also happens to be an Ambassador for another distinctly Caribbean specialty- BACARDÍ Rum.

A brilliant DJ, fashion icon, and Major Lazer's Master of Ceremonies, Walshy Fire is no stranger to high-quality refinement and historic success. Such outstanding accomplishments are what make the 40 year-old mastermind an effortlessly fit with the refreshingly smooth rum brand, embodying the liquor's bold adventurous spirit, cultural identity, and undying devotion to impress their loyal following with genuine and engaging finesse.

With BACARDÍ having a recent Rum Room party at San Francisco's Barbarossa Lounge, we had the grand opportunity to chat with Walshy on not only his career and future endeavors, but also on his strong connection to BACARDÍ and how both he and the impeccable brand uphold and serve their proud Caribbean roots.

Hi Walshy, thank you for taking time from your busy schedule to speak with us! We'd love to know first, why did you choose to partner with BACARDÍ for the Rum Room?

BACARDÍ and I have had a longstanding relationship and have done many collaborations together. I think for anything that’s considered Caribbean, BACARDÍ and Walshy Fire are going to have their names on it. When it comes to bringing Caribbean flavors to the world, we’re both already doing that individually as a full-time job. So it’s only natural that we work together.

What are your favorite aspects about the brand or rum in general?

My favorite thing about BACARDÍ is actually how much they do for the Caribbean. When Puerto Rico had its hurricane, BACARDÍ and my group Major Lazer put together a benefit concert that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid. They have always stepped up and I love that about them. And, of course, I’m Caribbean myself so I love rum in general.

How important is it to you to retain and showcase your Jamaican heritage in your music, especially for those who may be unfamiliar with the classic sounds?

It’s very important to me because a lot of things we hear today in popular music are derived from Jamaican music. I like to re-familiarize people with those sounds as much as I can. People will hear those sounds and say something like “I like this, but I don’t remember why,” and the “why” is usually because those sounds are rooted in Caribbean music. I always put that on my shoulder, representing the Caribbean full-time.

That's so amazing to hear. Similar in bringing people together, have the recent times, such as Covid lockdowns, made you realize just how important playing your music is to doing so and providing joy?

Absolutely. During lockdown I did nonstop online music. I DJ’d nonstop, created talk shows, did production tutorials–all online. Through all of that work, I saw how big of a community there was for all of this online. It definitely made me realize how important music is to so many people and how essential it is for bringing people together.

What can we expect next from you?

I’ll be dropping two solo albums next year that I’m really excited about. I’ll also possibly be part of two Major Lazer albums next year–definitely one, but maybe two. I’ll also be doing a ton of events. I have a Caribbean event called Detour that’ll be in New York and Miami and an Afrobeat event called Sounds of Shrine in Miami. They’re both huge productions and I’m focusing on growing them even further.

Lastly, we have to know! What is your favorite way to have Bacardi? Any tips for making a cocktail?

My favorite way to enjoy BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho is neat. It has a lot of flavor already and I don’t think you need to add anything. But, if you are going to make a cocktail, my main tip is to not put too much sugar in your drink. Try to use a mixer that adds something other than sugar to your cocktail. That way it has a balance.

Thank you for your thoughtful answers, Walshy! Cheers to all your successes in 2023!

You can find out more about the incomparable Walshy Fire and track his events, tours, and new releases on his site, and similarly BACARDÍ's on theirs.

This interview has been edited and condensed.