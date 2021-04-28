James Sebastino sheds light on his award-winning feature documentary "Chasing the Present"

By: Karishhma Ashwin | April 28, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Mental health is a crucial topic in human life, with research showing the extent to which society needs to shine a light on the subject. Most people do not know that there are different types of mental illnesses, and identifying them will help reduce social stigma and give people a platform to share their troubles.

James Sebastiano, a psychologist from the University of Colorado and a top entrepreneur, is now pursuing Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counselling at Wake Forest University. He is also a producer, writer, and the main character of the award-winning documentary ‘Chasing the Present.’

According to Sebastiano, what inspired him to write the documentary is his own life. For more than a decade, he struggled with anxiety; through the journey of trying to heal, he unearthed the reasons for his anxiety, and instead of running away from them, he decided to face them. By not suppressing his feelings or ignoring them, he overcame the anxiety, motivating him to become a psychologist to help others.

‘Chasing the Present’ is a documentary that tries to get to the root cause of mental conditions like depression and anxiety. During the making of this feature documentary, Sebastiano traveled to various parts of the globe- Nepal, Peru, India, Indonesia, Europe, and the USA. To find peace, Sebastiano immersed himself in a self-seeking journey by practicing meditation and other healing practices.

They say you shouldn’t let your struggles become your reality with so many things happening worldwide and in our lives, but above all that, finding yourself should be a top priority. For Sebastiano, his journey to self-discovery was through leading experts like Russell Brand, Alex Grey, Joseph Goldstein, Zelda Hall, and more. Sebastiano says the first start in starting this journey is chasing the present.

Mental illness does not distinguish; anyone can fall victim, so mental awareness is very important. Early this year, James Sebastiano launched a mental health coaching and psychologist website where he works with clients from all over the world on a one-on-one basis.

Considering the current statistics on mental illness, it is important that, as individuals, we learn ways to discover ourselves and break the cycle. Find yourself ways to unwind and rediscover yourself and learn to support each other because anyone can become a victim of mental illness.