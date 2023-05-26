11 Incredible Recipes From AAPI Chefs Across The U.S.

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

When it comes to flavorful food, the continent of Asia absolutely overflows. From the India's spicy curries to Chinese steamed dumplings, Japan's hearty ramens and Korea's famous barbecue, the Asian world has gifted us all with some of the most tantalizing traditions in culinary history. When those recipes mix with America's broad spectrum of cultures, that can bring even more excitement to the plate.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month in the United States, and to celebrate, we're sharing some of the exceptional recipes we've been honored to host from some truly inspiring AAPI chefs across our nation. From pot stickers to gyoza, kimchi to prawns, okonomiyaki and banana milk ice cream, these delicious dishes will bring a taste of Asia to your home.

Grandma’s Pork Pot Stickers

Discerning foodies in San Francisco come to Monsieur Benjamin for its modern digs and fine French dishes, but who knew there was a taste of traditional Malaysian flavor hidden in its back of house?

“I learned this recipe from my grandma in Malaysia, and it has been a family favorite for many years,” says chef Yeoh Chee says. “Occasionally, I make it for our family meal at Monsieur Benjamin, and the staff love them as well. When I created a tasting menu of Malaysian food for my pop-up at Millay, I knew I wanted to share this recipe with the guests.” Learn more at the full link.

Ingredients:

20ea pot sticker skin

300g pork butt (ideally 30% fat)

10g Shaoxing rice wine

30g sugar

45g soy sauce

15g corn syrup

50g peeled garlic (crushed)

2g star anise

20g chopped scallion

50g hoisin sauce

50g sriracha sauce

Canola or any neutral cooking oil

Directions:

Make the marinade by combining Shaoxing rice wine, sugar, soy sauce, corn syrup, crushed garlic and star anise in a small pot and cook until sugar is dissolved. Chill in an ice bath or refrigerator until cold and remove star anise pods. Cut pork butt into 1-inch strips and mix with cooled marinade. (Note: If you don’t have a meat grinder, you can substitute the pork butt with ground pork.) Cover and place in refrigerator overnight to marinate (minimum 8 hours or maximum 24 hours). Mince pork through a meat grinder (ideally using a ⅛” fine grind disc plate). Add the marinade and chopped scallions to the meat and mix by hand to incorporate everything together. To assemble, place 1 tsp of mix on the center of a single pot sticker skin. Wet the entire rim with water and make five pleats to seal. Cover and store in refrigerator until ready to cook (up to 3 days or freeze for longer storage). When ready to cook, make the dipping sauce by combining the hoisin and sriracha in a small dish. Set aside. In a flat-bottomed pan or skillet with a lid, heat 2 tbsp of cooking oil over medium high. Place pot stickers in the pan. You should hear a sizzle sound when the pot sticker touches the pan. If not, the oil is not hot enough. Cook until the bottom is golden brown (about 3 minutes) and add a splash of water. Cover with lid and cook for 5 min on low heat. The internal temperature should reach 160° F. Remove from the pan, and serve with spicy hoisin sauce.

Wagyu Gyoza

The humble Japanese gyoza dumpling is elevated in this recipe from Kumi in New York City.

"Our Wagyu gyoza is a great representation of Kumi in NYC," Executive Chef Anastacia Song says. "I wanted to elevate the dumpling by using a higher quality filling. It is representative of both Japanese and Korean cuisines, and overall and it’s designed to be fun to eat by breaking through the crispy wings to reveal the juicy gyoza underneath." Read more at the full link.

Ingredients:

Gyoza Filling

10 grams brown sugar

50 grams soy sauce

3 grams salt, kosher

1200 grams ground wagyu beef

100 grams cabbage, brunoised

10 grams garlic oroshi (pureed garlic)

10 grams chives, chopped

Wings

100mL cold water

2 tsp AP flour

Dipping Sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce, low sodium

1 tbsp water, cold

½ tbsp rice wine vinegar

½ tbsp black vinegar

1 tsp brown sugar

Directions:

Gyoza Filling

Gently mix all ingredients but the beef together until well incorporated. Fold in the ground beef gently until well incorporated. Be sure not to overmix, as that will cause the mixture to become tough. Measure out 15 gram logs, approximately 1” long. Have egg wash on hand. Place each log of filling in the middle of a gyoza/dumpling wrapper. Gently moisten the edges of the wrapper with the egg wash and bring both sides together. Before you seal the edges all the way, push the excess wrapper on each side of the log inwards to create a T on each side. This will help the dumpling sit up. Be sure to push out any extra air from the dumpling and seal all the way.

Wings

Mix flour and water well.

Dipping Sauce

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients together. Adjust seasoning to taste. In a non-stick pan, add 1 tablespoon of blended oil. Bring the pan to medium-high heat. Place gyoza crease side up in the pan, and spread like a star. Mix the wing mixture to reincorporate, and pour 3 oz into the pan evenly around the gyoza. Cover with a lid for approximately 8 to 9 minutes to cook the filling. Remove the lid and let the moisture of the wings evaporate, for approximately 3 minutes. Be careful to not let the wings burn. Wings are ready when they are golden brown all the way around and crispy. Turn the heat off. Use a paper towel to remove excess oil by holding the paper towel inside to the bottom of the pan and tipping the pan towards the paper towel. Place a plate on top of the gyoza, and carefully but quickly flip the pan to invert the dumplings so the wings are facing up. You can pour the dipping sauce at the bottom of the plate to serve or serve on the side.

Korean Barbecue Steak

Chef Ji Hye Kim owns Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, MI., and her recipe for KBBQ steak is pure magic.

“This is very similar to marinated beef you’d see at a Korean barbecue restaurant, like bulgogi and galbi,” Kim says. “The marinade is in fact similar enough that it’d be wonderful for bulgogi (buy thinly sliced beef, often chuck) or for galbi (buy “flanken style” or “L.A. style” short ribs). But this is a slightly older version of those two dishes, and one that my mother reserved for special occasions, made with more steak-like cuts. The name ‘nubiani’ suggests the shape of whatever it’s marinating to be ‘wide and flat.’"

She takes it one step further with a bonus recipe for kimchi and dipping sauce. Read the full story to learn more.

Ingredients:

Meat

1lbs beef steak, cut into ½ inch thickness (hanger or skirt steak. Ribeye if I’m fancy)

You can use vegetables or firm tofu cut into ½ inch thickness insead!

Marinade

54g 3 tbsp soy sauce

18g 1½ tbsp sugar

19g 1 tbsp honey, rice syrup or maple syrup

28g 2 tbsp scallions, finely chopped

16g 1 tbsp garlic, finely minced

8g 1 tbsp ginger, pureed

6g 1 tbsp sesame seeds

0.5g pinch black pepper, ground (a small pinch)

20g 1 ½ tbsp sesame oil

30g 2 tbs pear juice (or apple juice, or skip it and add some pineapples with the meat)

Directions:

Score the beef against the grain, ⅓ inches apart. Make the marinade by adding all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until all sugar is dissolved. Add the marinade, meat and whatever vegetables you’d like in a gallon size ziplock bag. Close tightly, and give the meat a quick massage. Keep the bag in the fridge for about 20 to 30 minutes. Heat up your grill or your saute pan to medium heat. If you’re using a pan, add a tablespoon of neutral cooking oil. Place the meat on the grill or the pan. Cook on one side for about 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside of the meat is browned. Flip the meat to the other side and finish cooking, for about another minute. The meat is not that thick, so once both sides are brown, it should be cooked to about medium. You can garnish with more scallions and sesame seeds. Serve with all the Korean barbecue fixings like lettuce, tender leaves of any greens, cut vegetables, ssamjang and rice. Or serve it with a big salad like salad kimchi (below).

For The Salad Kimchi

Ingredients:

1 bunch salad greens in season from the market (I love mustard greens and ramps)

2 scallions or green onions

1 pint sliced cucumbers, asparagus or any other vegetables in season/on hand

1⅓ tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sugar

1½ tbsp Korean chili flakes

½ tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp vinegar (sherry vinegar, rice vinegar, apple vinegar all work well here)

Optional: microgreens for garnish

Ingredients:

Wash the salad greens well, gently spin dry or let drain over a strainer for about 10 minutes. Wash and cut the other vegetables on a bias into 1 inch pieces. Cut scallions into 2-inch slivers. Submerge into water for 5 minutes, take it out, gently spin dry or let drain over a strainer for about 10 minutes In a large mixing bowl, mix soy sauce, sugar, chili flakes, sesame seeds, sesame oil and vinegar to make the dressing. Add the salad greens, scallions and any other vegetables you’re using into the bowl with the dressing, and gently toss to dress them. Serve immediately.

For the Ssamjang - Dipping Sauce for Korean Barbecue

Ingredients:

17g, 1 tbsp Doenjang (Korean soy paste)

10g, ½ tbsp Gochujang (Korean chili paste)

4g, 2 tsp sugar

7g, ½ tbsp scallions, chopped

8g, ½ tbsp garlic, minced

2g, 1 tsp sesame seeds

7g, ½ tbsp sesame oil

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl until well incorporated.

Kyu’s Brisket Sandwich with Kimchi Slaw

Flavorful fusion makes the culinary world go ‘round, and when it comes to East meets West elevation, no one is bringing the heat quite like Kyu.

The restaurant brand was founded in Miami in 2016, and it immediately drew a crowd with its sophisticated blend of Asian ingredients and North American plates. Kyu was a finalist for the James Beard award's Best New Restaurant in 2017, and Time even called it the "Best Restaurant in Florida."

This recipe comes from executive chef Chris Arellanes. Read more in the full story.

Ingredients:

1 lb brisket

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups favorite BBQ sauce

Kale, cleaned of stems

Vegetable oil (frying)

1 ea eggs

Martin hamburger potato roll

Unsalted butter

½ cup daikon, sticks thinly sliced

½ cup carrots, sticks thinly sliced

1 cup kimchi

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp pickled jalapenos

½ cup mayonnaise

Directions:

Place the sliced brisket (1lb) in a saucepan with chicken stock (whole foods) and your favorite barbeque sauce. Letting it simmer on low heat for approx. 1 to 2 hrs. Once the brisket has simmered in the liquid for 1 to 2 hours, slightly start to shred the meat. In a small pot of vegetable oil (you can use your air fryer as well) deep fry the cleaned kale until crunchy (note: it will pop, so remember to cover the oil quickly once you place the kale in). Remove the kale from the oil and season with salt. Place mayonnaise in a mixing bowl and whisk in chopped pickled jalapenos (whole foods), lemon juice and salt, until all ingredients are fully incorporated. In a bowl, mix the carrot, daikon and purchased kimchi together (allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes). Cut the Martin potato bun in half, and toast it in butter until completely golden brown. In a non-stick pan, fry your egg in a little bit of butter until crispy and the yolk is still runny. Once the bread is toasted and golden brown, you can start to assemble your sandwich. Add jalapeno mayo on the top bun, then lay your perfectly cooked brisket meat on the bottom bun. Place your slaw on top of the brisket, then your fried egg and crunchy kale.

Chicken Curry

Desi food captures the heart and soul of traditional Indian cuisine, and it’s experienced an explosion of popularity across the United States and the world. Its complex flavors are easily reproduced if you know where to start, and this week, we’re helping you get there with a delectable recipe for chicken curry from Orange County, California’s Michelin-rated Halal restaurant Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen.

“Chicken Curry is a classic Indian dish that can be found on just about every restaurant menu,” says Khan Saab’s executive chef and Founder, Imran “Ali” Mookhi. “While I’ve done my research, I couldn’t tell you where it originated. I have so many memories of eating this dish with my family. In fact, we’d eat it with rice and lentils every Friday night after prayer, so it was an obvious and nostalgic choice to offer it at Khan Saab when I was creating the menu.” Read more in the full story.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

1 cup oil

5 pods cardamom

2 cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf

1 spoon cumin seeds

3 spoons cumin powder

3 spoons coriander powder

2 spoons paprika

1 spoon turmeric powder

5 onions

7 tomatoes

1 cup ginger garlic paste

Chili to taste

Salt to taste

Directions:

In a pot, add 10 cups of water, onions and tomatoes. Boil until mashed and make a purée. In a pan, add oil, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, cumin and bay leaf. When spices are cracking, add ginger garlic paste until brown. Add all the other spices, and mix well. Add onion tomato purée and let it cook until it gets thicker. Add chicken and cook all the way. Garnish with some sliced ginger, cilantro and fresh lemon juice.

Szechuan Cucumber Salad

Looking for a refreshing summer salad that will tingle your taste buds and impress your guests? The below recipe for Szechuan cucumber salad is so good, it could just change your life.

Those are strong words for a salad, but it’s true for Dr. Tom Lo and his friend, Chef Tom Lei, from whom this Szechuan cucumber salad comes. The two now run Spy C and Chi in NYC together. Read all about the backstory via our full post.

Ingredients:

2 medium cucumbers, quartered lengthwise and chopped into 2-inch chunks

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp granulated sugar

3 tbsp Chinese black vinegar

1½ tbsp salt

4 tsp chili oil

2 tsp Szechuan peppercorn oil

1 tbsp cilantro, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Directions:

Combine soy sauce, sugar, Chinese black vinegar and salt together. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add chili oil and Szechuan peppercorn oil to finish the vinaigrette Toss the cucumbers with garlic and cilantro. Add enough of the vinaigrette to coat the cucumbers completely. Serve and enjoy.

Immune Boosting Ramen

Whether you’re curling up with a warm bowl in the winter or savoring the sweet days of summer, it’s always a good season for some traditional Japanese ramen—especially when you’re following the below recipe from executive chef Aki Urata of Kinton Ramen.

With locations in Chicago and Toronto, Kinton Ramen is a go-to spot for the world renown Japanese soup, but this recipe brings an extra boost.

"We're bringing our Immune Booster Ramen back to help Chicagoans beat the flu season,” chef Urata says. “Our broth is made with miso tare, fermented soybean packed with vitamins, and grated garlic to help immune systems fight germs, plus our Signature chicken soup to add a nourishing touch." Read more in the full story.

Ingredients:

Miso Tare

½ cup white miso, with dashi (If regular white miso, add 10 grams dashi powder)

¼ cup sesame oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

¼ cup sake

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp ground Ichimi pepper

1 knob (or 15 g) unsalted butter

Ramen

2 tbsp homemade miso tare

1 tsp grated ginger

1 dash white pepper

12 oz chicken soup

Fresh ramen noodles

¼ cup wood ear mushroom

2 tsp white onion

1 pinch scallion

1 spring fresh cilantro

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 Seasoned egg

Directions:

Miso Tare

Measure all ingredients into a small saucepan. On low heat, cook the mixture for 5 minutes. Use a heat proof rubber spatula to continuously mix so it does not burn. After 5 minutes, transfer the mixture into a plastic or glass container. Let it fully cool down before covering. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Ramen

In a warm large bowl add the Miso Tare, Grated Ginger, and White Pepper. Cook the noodles in boiling water, following instructions for the brand you are using for time Add piping hot chicken soup into the bowl. Mix using a whisk Strain the noodles real well, then add cooked noodles and let it swim using chopsticks Add all other ingredients on top. Enjoy!

Okonomiyaki B.E.C.

From chef-owner Ricky Dolinsky, Yo+Shoku in NYC makes a home for Western-influenced Japanese cuisine, offering a delicious menu of Wagyu sandos, duck breast katsu, borscht curry udon and more.

One of Dolinsky’s favorite treats is his take on the Hiroshima style of okonomiyaki, listed on the Yo+Shoku menu as Okonomiyaki B.E.C. Learn more in the full story.

Ingredients:

¾ cup dashi, instant dashi is suitable for home use

¼ cup mirin

1 cup flour

4 tbsp sesame oil

2 oz finely sliced cabbage

2 strips applewood smoked bacon

¼ cups chopped scallions

1 packet fresh yakisoba noodles, or fresh ramen noodles

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp Tabasco hot sauce

3 slices American cheese

2 eggs

Kewpie mayo (optional)

Aonori (optional)

Directions:

Make the batter by mixing the flour, mirin and dashi together in a bowl with a whisk. Set aside. Set up two pans on medium low heat. In the first one, add one tablespoon of sesame oil and ladle a 4 inch circle in the middle. Add the cabbage on top of the pancake and top 3 tablespoons of scallions. Add the bacon on top of cabbage, and let the mixture cook for two minutes. Carefully flipping with two spatulas, flip the pancake so the bacon is now on the bottom. Let the pancake cook for 5 minutes, or until the bacon is rendered and crispy. In the other pan, add one tablespoon of sesame oil. Add the yakisoba noodles, ketchup, hot sauce, and 2 tablespoons of water. Let the noodles cook for about 5 minutes, or until the bottom of the noodles start to crisp. Layer with the American cheese and black pepper to taste. Using the spatulas, carefully move the cabbage pancake onto the yakisoba noodles. Let the mound cook for 5 minutes. Wipe the other pan clean and add one tablespoon of sesame oil. Crack the two eggs into the pan and break the yolks. Season with salt and pepper. Let it cook until the egg is slightly undercooked. Using the spatulas, carefully move the pancake over the eggs. Flip the pancake upside down so the eggs are facing up, and move onto a plate. Garnish with aonori, mayonnaise and bonito flakes, if available. Ketchup, hot sauce, everything bagel seasoning, tonkatsu sauce and nori sheets are all great garnishes.

Dan Dan Noodles

If you like spicy noodles as much as we do, you're going to love this recipe for traditional Chinese Dan Dan noodles from the chefs at Hutong. The international eatery has locations in New York City, Miami, London, Hong Kong and more, offering beloved Northern Chinese dishes and elegant decor. The Manhattan restaurant specifically is inspired by China and New York in the 1920s.

"Our Hutong Dan Dan noodles are served in a spicy minced pork, sesame and peanut broth," says Executive Chef Ken Lin of Hutong in New York City. "[It's] a classic dish originating from Chinese Sichuan street food cuisine, and served at each Hutong around the world. We gladly offer to you our recipe so you can try cooking your very own Dan Dan noodles at home. We modified the recipe, using ingredients that you might have on hand.” Read the full story to learn more.

Ingredients:

9 ounces dried Asian Udon noodles

1½ teaspoons toasted sesame oil

For the pork

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

8 ounces ground pork

1 inch piece of fresh ginger, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

For the sauce

¼ cup chunky peanut butter

1 tablespoon chili paste

1 tablespoon chili oil

14½-ounce pork broth (chicken or vegetable broth also works, but expect a slightly different flavor profile)

Pinch of granulated sugar

To serve

4 scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup peanuts, rough chopped

1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns

Top with dried shrimp (optional)

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the Udon noodles to boiling water and cook according to directions. Return the noodles to the pot and toss with sesame oil. Cover and set aside. Heat a large wok or skillet over medium high heat. Add the vegetable oil and the ground pork. Cook the pork until well browned, breaking up any chunks. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add the hoisin and soy sauce. Cook for 2 more minutes. Remove the pork to a bowl, cover to keep warm. In the now empty skillet add the chili oil, soy sauce, peanut butter, chili paste and dried shrimp. Cook for a few minutes to combine, then gradually start adding the broth, stirring constantly. Keep adding the chicken broth until you reach your preferred consistency. Add a pinch of sugar and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer to meld the flavors, about 5 minutes more. Stir occasionally. Top with a portion of pork. Garnish with chopped peanuts and sliced scallions. Sprinkle with ground Sichuan peppercorns.

Jumbo Prawns

Kebaya is a NYC eatery specializing in Peranakan cuisine, an ethnic group made up of folks with mixed Chinese, Malay and Indonesian heritage. It’s from the folks at Fungi Hospitality, who are also behind Laut, one of the first Malaysian restaurants to receive a Michelin star.

Whether or not you’re able to get a table at the Flatiron district location, chef Salil Mehta wants you to taste a bit of Kebaya’s Peranakan flavors, so he’s sharing his recipe for jumbo prawns with our readers below.

“This recipe was inspired by a popular snack in Singapore that is usually served alongside beer,” chef Mehta says. “It has a salty and crunchy texture that makes it a great companion when sipping on a cold refreshment like that.” Gleen some technique tricks in the full story.

Ingredients:

2 jumbo prawns clean and deveined

½ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup cornstarch

¼ cup rice flour

A hint of turmeric for color

1 cold seltzer water

Sugar

Salt

MSG

Panko crumbs

Fresh minced garlic

Curry leaves

Directions:

Mix in the all-purpose flour, cornstarch, rice flour and turmeric with the seltze water to make a pancake batter consistency. Add prawns to the batter and deep fry on very high heat twice. To make the crumble, fry the Panko crumbs, garlic and curry leaves at high heat, then cool on a paper towel. Season the prawns with salt sugar and msg, then toss the crispy prawns with the crumble and plate, no sauce needed.

Banana Milk Ice Cream

If you’ve ever traveled to South Korea, you might be familiar with “banana milk.”

"Banana Milk is a ubiquitous childhood snack that I grew up with,” says Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Korean restaurant Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, MI. “It is very simply what the name conveys exactly, a banana-flavored milk.”

We’re sharing this delightful sweet as a dessert. Learn more at the full post.

Ingredients:

1.8 lbs whole milk

182 grams heavy whipping cream

46 grams milk powder

180 grams demerara sugar

6 grams starch (tapioca, arrowroot, potato, or corn)

45 grams wet egg yolk

1 lb very ripe bananas (so ripe that the skin is all black and bananas are soft)

Directions:

Peel and mash bananas, then set aside. Combine remaining ingredients into a pot and cook on medium heat until mixture is well combined and thick. Stir constantly. Remove mixture from heat and cool in the refrigerator. Once cool, pour mixture and mashed bananas into home ice cream maker. Churn for about 20 minutes or until fully frozen. Store in an airtight container in the freezer!

