Supermodel Jasmine Sanders Shares Her Career Goals And Advice For Future Models

Full Balenciaga look, balenciaga.com; Davidor earrings, davidor.com. PHOTOGRAPHED BY RIOCAM STYLED BY CHARLIE RINCON HAIR BY KESHIA GARNETT MAKEUP BY DANIELA GOZLAN SHOT ON SITE AT MOE STUDIOS

What do you love about Miami?

Oh my god, what is there not to love? I wake up to an insane beautiful view everyday — we are so blessed. So many people here take advantage of where they live—there are always people out and about, enjoying life, at the park, working out, or heading to the beach. I personally love it here, being able to feel like you’re on vacation, but also getting that quick hustle done because you’re in the same time zone as New York. It’s a nice split between staying motivated and staying driven but also giving yourself enough grace to have that soft life and have those soft moments in your day, even when you have such a hectic schedule.Who have been some of your biggest inspirations in your career? And personally?

Who have been some of your biggest inspirations in your career? And personally? Most definitely my mother, not just because she’s my mother, but because she has been such a huge influence on my career. I started out modeling when I was 13, and she was by my side, teaching me everything I needed to know. I wouldn’t love makeup or skincare the way I do without my mother, as she’s been a makeup artist my entire life. I use her tips and tricks for everything, especially on set. When I fly, I make sure to pack all my skincare, wear a face mask and eye serum to stay hydrated. And she also taught me the importance of a set bag—I always have everything with me I could possibly need—under-eye patches, nipple covers, my own shoes and underwear in case they don’t have what I need on set. Also, a foundation and concealer that matches my color in case they don’t have a color that works, and same with hair products that work for my texture. The #1 tip I can give a girl is to bring your own stuff if you feel like you have issues with hair or skin on set—the biggest thing is feeling confident in front of that camera, and you won’t feel that way if you’re uncomfortable with the way you look.

Also, iconic models like Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell were huge sources of inspiration to me coming up as a model. I looked up to these women, and I’m forever grateful to them for not only opening doors for me, but being so supportive when I entered the room with them—they were so kind, honest and supportive—they made me feel so comfortable. I do my best to bring that energy, love, support and hype to the younger models who are coming up on the scene now. Through mentorship with Sports Illustrated, it’s been so rewarding to help the next generation of models. Sometimes the best thing you can be is a hype girl!