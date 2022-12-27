Supermodel Jasmine Sanders Shares Her Career Goals And Advice For Future Models

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | December 27, 2022 | Magazine Feature Covers Features Featured Celebrity
SUPERMODEL JASMINE SANDERS (@GOLDENBARBIE) HAS BECOME ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST RECOGNIZED MODELS, GRACING CAMPAIGNS FOR ICONIC LABELS FROM TOMMY HILFIGER TO FENDI, AND LANDING THE COVETED TITLE AS A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER MODEL. WE CHAT WITH THE PART-TIME MIAMI-BASED STUNNER, WHO SHARES HER GOALS FOR THE NEW YEAR, LOOKS BACK ON HER MODELING CAREER AND GIVES ADVICE TO THE FUTURE GENERATION OF MODELS.
As we head into 2023, what are some of your goals for the new year?
Of course, I want to be a better version of myself than I was last year, like most people. I feel like 2022 was a learning period for me and I am trying to focus on self-care to another level—go on vacations, enjoy myself more when traveling and just have a softer life. Previously, when I’d travel for work to these amazing destinations, I’d be in and out. Now, I always have in the back of my head to take care of myself and also explore my surroundings, maybe extend my trip a day and eat a great meal and drink wine, explore the city I’m in. Also, I make sure to meditate every day, have weekly therapy sessions, and on Sundays I love to go to church and the farmers market. That way, when I’m working, I can go into set with my best energy and feel my best self. I think it’s important to make each day count as much as possible.
Is there anything coming up this year that you’re particularly excited about?
I am working a lot more again, which I’m super thankful for coming out of the pandemic. I’m extremely blessed and grateful to be able to do what I love. Of course, working with Sports Illustrated has been a huge career highlight for me, and I’m excited to work with them again this year and have those wins back to back. And same with this [Ocean Drive] cover—having my previous cover come out was so exciting for me; I saw it everywhere! And now to do it again with an icon like Tyson [Beckford] is absolutely incredible and the icing on the cake for my career. Every girl gawked over Tyson—my sister had the biggest crush on him and had a poster of him on her wall (sorry, Alisha!). To be on the cover with him celebrating 30 years of Ocean Drive is just so amazing!
What does a day in the life look like for you?
In general, each morning I absolutely have to start my day by taking a minute to myself, whether I’m in L.A. or here in Miami with Anthony [Rhoades], or traveling all over the place. I have to take that beat for myself in the morning and just register where I am in my life, and that daily check in and have a moment of gratitude that I get to see another day. If I can, I squeeze in meditating and then slowly look at my phone and reach out to my family—I check in with my mom every day, no matter what. Then I get my day started. I love a good, hot, steamy shower and my essential oils. Then, I use my under eye patches and lather face serum on before starting any glam. At night, I wind down by doing a similar routine and also adding in some Netflix. I’m the girl that downloads all her shows and movies before a 10-hour flight. If I could only have two things in life while traveling, it’s my headphones and iPad—I could honestly leave my phone at home!
What do you love about Miami?
Oh my god, what is there not to love? I wake up to an insane beautiful view everyday — we are so blessed. So many people here take advantage of where they live—there are always people out and about, enjoying life, at the park, working out, or heading to the beach. I personally love it here, being able to feel like you’re on vacation, but also getting that quick hustle done because you’re in the same time zone as New York. It’s a nice split between staying motivated and staying driven but also giving yourself enough grace to have that soft life and have those soft moments in your day, even when you have such a hectic schedule.Who have been some of your biggest inspirations in your career? And personally?
Who have been some of your biggest inspirations in your career? And personally? Most definitely my mother, not just because she’s my mother, but because she has been such a huge influence on my career. I started out modeling when I was 13, and she was by my side, teaching me everything I needed to know. I wouldn’t love makeup or skincare the way I do without my mother, as she’s been a makeup artist my entire life. I use her tips and tricks for everything, especially on set. When I fly, I make sure to pack all my skincare, wear a face mask and eye serum to stay hydrated. And she also taught me the importance of a set bag—I always have everything with me I could possibly need—under-eye patches, nipple covers, my own shoes and underwear in case they don’t have what I need on set. Also, a foundation and concealer that matches my color in case they don’t have a color that works, and same with hair products that work for my texture. The #1 tip I can give a girl is to bring your own stuff if you feel like you have issues with hair or skin on set—the biggest thing is feeling confident in front of that camera, and you won’t feel that way if you’re uncomfortable with the way you look.
Also, iconic models like Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell were huge sources of inspiration to me coming up as a model. I looked up to these women, and I’m forever grateful to them for not only opening doors for me, but being so supportive when I entered the room with them—they were so kind, honest and supportive—they made me feel so comfortable. I do my best to bring that energy, love, support and hype to the younger models who are coming up on the scene now. Through mentorship with Sports Illustrated, it’s been so rewarding to help the next generation of models. Sometimes the best thing you can be is a hype girl!
