Harley-Davidson Launches Apparel Collection With Jason Momoa

The star has joined forces with Harley-Davidson to design an apparel collection called "On The Roam" that is "dedicated to those who seek the untamed thrill of adventure and embrace the open road," according to a statement.
"The 'On The Roam' collection was born out of my love for Harley-Davidson. In this collection, we honor 120 years of Harley-Davidson, embracing the adventure, empowering us to write our own story—the freedom to wander in the wild and live in the moments," Momoa said.
Pieces include workwear-inspired cargo pants, tees, tanks and more. See the whole collection here.