Jaya At The Setai Launches New Menu Programming

By: Caroline Val

JAYA AT THE SETAI BRINGS SOUTH ASIAN FLAIR TO ITS NEW WEEKLY MENU.



Green papaya salad PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI MIAMI BEACH

Known as a tranquil oasis in the heart of Miami Beach, Jaya at The Setai offers an all-new exclusive dining experience for guests with a weekly prix-fixe menu designed by executive chef Vijay Veena, presenting contemporary combinations of Asian and Miami flavors all in a delectable three-course journey.



Jaya at The Setai’s South Asian Sojourns dining experience featuring food from Thailand including green papaya salad, chicken green curry and Thai lettuce wraps PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI MIAMI BEACH

With the fine-dining establishment already finding its culinary roots in the Silk Road, patrons can now take a trip to a new Asian country each month, exploring the spices and dishes unique to each region. This month, visitors can explore Thailand by starting with a Thai basil mojito and a green papaya salad or Thai fish ceviche, both made with fresh and locally-sourced ingredients. The experience continues with the tandoori machi, chicken green curry, or classic tofu pad thai for a delectable flair on traditional Thai entrées. To round out the evening, explore a range of indulgent desserts such as Thai doughnuts or irresistible coconut sticky rice.



The courtyard of Jaya at The Setai. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SETAI MIAMI BEACH

Continue the culinary experience throughout August as the South Asian sojourns series explores different regional cuisine, including Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese in the coming months. South Asian sojourns offered on Wednesday evenings. Reservations are required through Opentable. 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach