Miami Marlins Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Returns To The Field

MIAMI MARLINS (@MARLINS) STAR JAZZ CHISHOLM JR. (@_JAZZ3) REEMERGES ON THE FIELD IN TIME FOR THE 2023 SEASON, BRINGING FRESH TALENT, STYLE AND FLAIR. COMING OFF HIS MLB THE SHOW 23 COVER REVEAL WHERE HE WAS FEATURED AS THIS YEAR’S COVER TALENT, WE CHAT WITH THE BAHAMIAN-BORN INFIELDER TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON, HOW HE’S GETTING READY AND WHAT HE LOVES MOST ABOUT MIAMI.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ROC NATION SPORTS/MIAMI MARLINS

What are you most excited about for this upcoming season with the Marlins?

To be back on the field with my brothers and bring a championship back to South Florida. We’re going to bring some excitement to the field this year!

What do you hope to accomplish this season?

To help lead this team to the postseason and to repeat as an All-Star.



Jazz Chisholm returns to the field this season with the Miami Marlins, bringing unmatched excitement and an equally swaggy vibe to the streets of South Florida. PHOTO COURTESY OF ROC NATION SPORTS/MIAMI MARLINS

As an athlete, what does your day-to-day look like as you train for the upcoming season?

Routine is very important. You have to get a good night’s rest from the night before. Once I get up and going, I head to the ballpark and get right to work—it starts with getting in a workout. Then, I head to the cage and hit a little. Next, I head out to the field for some outfield drills before heading back into the clubhouse for a pregame meal. Right before the game, I get some therapy on my body to stay loose, and then it’s game time!

What is your favorite part about being in Miami?

The people! I love the love that the fans give me around town and at the ballpark. There’s so many great people in this community doing great things, and it’s amazing to see how much love exists in Miami.





PHOTO COURTESY OF ROC NATION SPORTS/MIAMI MARLINS

Who inspires you?

My grandmother. She taught me the game and she made me who I am today.

What keeps you motivated?

To be the best player that I can possibly be, to be a great role model to the youth and to inspire young kids in Miami and my home country of the Bahamas.