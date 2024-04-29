Ocean Drive x JBQ Host VIP Shopping Experience At CURIO At Faena Bazaar

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Events Style & Beauty fashion

In the spirit of Miami and local fashion, Ocean Drive recently hosted a VIP private shopping experience at CURIO at Faena Bazaar to celebrate the relaunch of high-end resort brand JBQ The Label. Founded by mother-daughter duo Maria and Sydney Strauss from Key Biscayne, JBQ is best defined by its beach-to-bar chic designs, made ready-to-wear and curated with the highest ethical standard.

Maria Strauss & Sydney Strauss

Editor In Chief Paige Pulichino was joined by TV personalities such as "Bachelor Nation" alums Kelley Flanagan and Kelsey Weir, all dressed in JBQ looks. "Below Deck" sensation Oriana Schneps and "Love Island USA" star Moira Tumas were spotted shopping the brand's signature bohemian style Tulum dresses.

Chiara DiGiallorenzo, Paige Pulichino & Tatiana Seikaly

Kelley Flanagan & Kelsey Weir

Moira Tumas & Oriana Schneps

Stylish guests sipped on Kwaya Wine and noshed on sushi curated by The CB Concepts through the duration of the event.