JBQ Enters A New Era With Its Latest Collection

By: Charlotte Trattner

JBQ embraces a new rebranded chapter with the release of its latest collection.



PHOTO BY THOMAS WOLFE NORTHCUT PHOTOGRAPHY

Known for its elegant fusion of the Caribbean’s vibrancy and American style, JBQ (@jbqthelabel), previously known as Just Bee Queen, initially offered one-of-a-kind upcycled designs merging international influences. Founded by the mother-daughter duo, the rebranded label embodies the essence of the founders’ journeys from Cuba while pursuing the American dream in Miami.



PHOTO BY THOMAS WOLFE NORTHCUT PHOTOGRAPHY

“We believe that this rebranding initiative not only reflects our brand’s evolution but also represents an exciting opportunity to engage with our audience more meaningfully,” said co-founders Maria and Sydney Strauss

Centered around sustainability and inclusivity, JBQ’s curated collection includes sophisticated and elevated dresses and jumpsuits paired with matching statement blouses complete with feminine and form-fitting silhouettes. Striving to make a positive and sustainable impact that holds to the highest ethical standards, JBQ’s designs are mostly made with recycled textiles that serve both beauty and function. Embodying unique designs with Hispanic flare and seaside elegance, the high fashion brand seamlessly blends sustainability for the perfect fit.



Chic ready-to-wear pieces from JBQ PHOTO BY THOMAS WOLFE NORTHCUT PHOTOGRAPHY