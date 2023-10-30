Go Behind The Scenes Of The Jean Paul Gaultier By Olivier Rousteing Fall 2022 Couture Show

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Since Jean Paul Gaultier's retirement in January of 2020, the house has invited a guest designer to lead its haute couture collections each season.

For the Fall 2022 show, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing took the reigns.

Jean-Paul Gaultier By Olivier Rousteing: Different Generation, Same Spirit, on M/LUX, takes you into the hustle and bustle of designing the collection and the lead-up to the runway.

Rousteing himself shows off the Jean Paul Gaultier offices, and explains his feelings about being in charge. "At first I was really impressed because there's a whole new team, new people. Obviously, Jean Paul Gauliter is about inspiration. It's an institution. It's the icon of French fashion. And now I must say we've created a great little family," he said in French.

Watch the documentary, now on M/LUX, below: