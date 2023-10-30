Go Behind The Scenes Of The Jean Paul Gaultier By Olivier Rousteing Fall 2022 Couture Show

    

Search Our Site

Go Behind The Scenes Of The Jean Paul Gaultier By Olivier Rousteing Fall 2022 Couture Show

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | October 30, 2023 | Style & Beauty

Olivier Rousteing

Since Jean Paul Gaultier's retirement in January of 2020, the house has invited a guest designer to lead its haute couture collections each season.

See Also: Watch Karl Lagerfeld Sketch A Runway Look For Cara Delevigne Using Makeup

For the Fall 2022 show, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing took the reigns.

Jean-Paul Gaultier By Olivier Rousteing: Different Generation, Same Spirit, on M/LUX, takes you into the hustle and bustle of designing the collection and the lead-up to the runway.

Rousteing himself shows off the Jean Paul Gaultier offices, and explains his feelings about being in charge. "At first I was really impressed because there's a whole new team, new people. Obviously, Jean Paul Gauliter is about inspiration. It's an institution. It's the icon of French fashion. And now I must say we've created a great little family," he said in French.

Watch the documentary, now on M/LUX, below:


Tags: Denise Warner Apple News

Photography by: Courtesy