Where To Get This Golden Facial

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty

JECT POPS UP IN MIAMI BEACH, GLOW-IFYING RESIDENTS ONE GOLDEN TREATMENT AT A TIME.



JECT’s Aquagold treatment is one of the most popular services for those looking to glow on the go. PHOTO BY KAYLA VARLEY

New York-born JECT (@jectnyc)—a medical aesthetics brand with locations in NYC, Bridgehampton and Westchester, N.Y.—has popped up this winter in Miami, holding residency at Miami Beach’s Esmé Hotel. Offering Miamians a taste of what the beauty haven has in store upon opening its permanent location in Miami, the popup offers wrinkle reducers, dermal fillers, peels and its beloved Aquagold treatment. The latter has become a fan favorite and a go-to treatment for those looking for a pre-event glow. Infusing a customized blend of wrinkle reducers, hyaluronic acid-based filler and vitamin C into the skin with 24K gold needles, the treatment takes under 10 minutes and leaves clients with immediate results that include reduced pores and redness, lightened hyperpigmentation and an overall glow. With results that last four to six weeks, it’s no wonder it’s become the go-to treatment for everyone from event attendees to brides, relishing in zero downtime and the desired lasting glow factor.