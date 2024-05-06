By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

New York-born aesthetics brand JECT opens its permanent Miami location in Sunset Harbour.



Photo By: Cody Lidtke

Miami Beach is welcoming a fresh take on self-care and beauty this April with the opening of JECT’s newest location in Sunset Harbour. Specializing in medical-grade treatments and services focused on achieving natural aesthetics with an emphasis on patient comfort, JECT offers a highly personalized experience tailored to help people look and feel their best.

“We are thrilled to bring the outstanding reputation and standards of our New York locations to Miami,” says founder Gabby Garritano. As part of their grand opening promotion, JECT is offering new clients 20% off appointments until July 31st plus a complimentary oneyear membership, which includes perks like discounts on treatments and products.



PHOTO BY CODY LIDTKE

With a menu ranging from wrinkle reducers and fillers to peels and facials (as well as their fan-favorite Aquagold treatment, which Miami magazine recently voted as the best specialty treatment in the city), performed by rigorously trained providers, JECT promises to deliver effective and lasting results. Their signature JECT product assortment allows visitors to maintain their luminous complexions between visits, which is available on site.



JECT is known and loved for its Aquagold treatment. PHOTO BY CODY LIDTKE

While founded in New York in 2019 with existing locations across the Northeast and in Los Angeles, the latest Miami outpost marks JECT’s first endeavor in the southeastern market—and the timing aligns perfectly with Miami’s beauty and wellness boom.

“We are so excited to bring the JECT experience to Miami,” notes Garritano. “Our mission remains the same—to empower people to put their best face forward through safe, effective treatments and an unmatched level of service.” 1916 Bay Road, Miami Beach, @jectnyc



PHOTO BY CODY LIDTKE