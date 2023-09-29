Jeff Staple Auctions Off Personal Archival Sneakers, Watches And More For Charity

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty

Calling all heads. eBay just announced an auction with streetwear icon and culture hero Jeff Staple, and you can actually cop sneakers, watches, trading cards and more from his own personal collection.

“From The Collection: Jeff Staple” is an exclusive drop that opens the “Pigeon” man’s archives and gives you the key. The Staple streetwear founder has been one of the most influential designers in the game for more than 25 years. His 2005 Nike collab on the SB Pigeons (limited to just 300 pairs) has even been credited with inspiring modern-day sneaker culture. Now’s your chance to grab a piece of history.

“For nearly three decades, eBay has been the place to shop the streetwear and sneakers that you truly can’t find anywhere else,” Staple is quoted in a press release. “Streetwear culture wouldn’t be what it is today without the community that the marketplace has fostered, and it's been really fun to comb through my personal archives to put together a collection of items that enthusiasts would be excited about.”

The auction is running now through October 8 and includes a wide variety of notable items, from an unworn pair of Bamboo Box Edition Pigeon Panda Dunks to a Tag Heuer x Staple x BWD Carrera timepiece, the Serial #01/51 of Staple’s reimagined Topps Derek Jeter AP baseball card, and a 1000% Mediacom Be@rBrick developed with Japanese streetwear brand atmos. A Mighty Jaxx x Staple “Pigeon in Flight” art toy is also up for grabs.

All bids began at $0.99, and they’re going up from there. What’s even better is that 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Art Start, which empowers creative voices for historically marginalized youths, and Welcome to Chinatown, a grassroots initiative supporting Chinatown businesses and communities. Both of those non-profits are near and dear to Staple’s heart, so go ahead and get those bids up.

“From The Collection: Jeff Staple” is live now at eBay.com/JeffStaple. Shop the goods now through October 8.