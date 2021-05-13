Jeffrey Santulan on How to Upgrade Your Mindset for Success

By: Karishhma Ashwin | May 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Being an entrepreneur is more than a job. It’s a mindset, and without it, you’d be hard-pressed to succeed. The first step to becoming an entrepreneur is taking stock of where your head is, and if you are up for the extreme demands, an entrepreneurial lifestyle can place on you. Whether right out the gate or through trial and error, every entrepreneur learns this throughout their journey and continually works on their mindset, never stopping and never settling. Entrepreneur Jeffrey Santulan talks about the power our minds have concerning entrepreneurial success.

Born in Los Angeles, CA, Jeffrey began building his fortune as an early investor in SoFi, an online personal finance company valued at $4.5 billion. A natural at numbers, Jeffrey continues to conquer the investment world as a significant stakeholder in SpaceX, Tesla, and Square. “You have to be laser-focused on the opportunity,” says Jeffrey. “It’s about taking risks when others won’t because you see where the future is headed instead of looking behind you.” Jeffrey is also a co-founder of two massive companies, Argonaut MG, a film company that recently closed a $100 million deal with Netflix and investment firm SGM International with offices in LA and London.

While Jeffrey would eventually attend MIT. His younger life was marked by a few tumultuous years in and out of the system. “I figured this out the hard way, but what we make of our lives is completely up to us. We have to channel our anger, passion, and energy into things that matter,” explains Jeffrey. Jeffrey later met Grant Cardone, who would become his mentor and change his mindset for the better. Jeffrey states, “Being an entrepreneur is a high-stakes game. If your mind isn’t right, you aren’t ready to play.”

Jeffrey uniquely understands that entrepreneurs are cut from a different cloth. “Entrepreneurs are open-minded and aren’t afraid of people’s opinions. The amount of resistance we encounter is staggering, but in the end, it’s worth it,” explains Jeffrey. “If you turn and run at the first sign of a no entrepreneurial life isn’t the right fit for you.” Being an entrepreneur is all about seeing what’s possible. Sometimes, you might be building the concept out of thin air.

As a large stakeholder in such revolutionary companies like SpaceX, and Tesla Jeffrey is all about embracing an innovative future for humankind. Having access to other visionaries helps promote a mindset that supersedes what the general population may consider possible and for Jeffrey that has been life-changing. “I walk right towards what’s extraordinary,” says Jeffrey. “I see it coming from miles away, and I am here for it.” It’s with that mindset, coupled with his immense success that ranks Jeffrey Santulan as one of our generation’s most influential entrepreneurs.