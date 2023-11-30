Naftali Group Launches The Ultimate Upscale Living at JEM Private Residences

Home & Real Estate, Lifestyle, real estate, Apple News,

NAFTALI GROUP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM DEVELOPMENT IN MIAMI.



JEM Private Residences tower exterior PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYES DAVIDSON

Miami’s real estate scene continues to soar, setting a new standard for luxury living. Up next, the globally recognized development and investment brand Naftali Group is launching a landmark focal project, JEM Private Residences.

The luxurious complex, rising 700 feet tall and spanning 67 stories, combines the talents of renowned Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica and New York City-based interior design firm Rockwell Group, creating a chic and timeless design aesthetic set to redefine upscale living in South Florida.

Drawing inspiration from the ocean landscape, the exterior of JEM features wave-like architecture and wraparound terraces on each floor that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living. With wood accents and lush greenery, JEM conveys a warm and inviting environment while establishing a serene oasis within the vibrant urban setting.



JEM Private Residences’ living room with terrace. PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYES DAVIDSON

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by JEM’s lobby, featuring custom-sculpted plastered walls, elegantly illuminated cove ceilings and stone floors adorned with exquisite bronze accents conveying a sense of regality. With bespoke millwork cabinetry and meticulously crafted interiors, the residences feature kitchens with Calcatta stone countertops and backsplashes harmoniously paired with panelized appliances and millwork cabinetry. There is an array of curated Miele appliances, including an oak-paneled refrigerator, freezer, dishwasher and a fully integrated wine refrigerator. Find equally impressive bathrooms featuring sleek vanity basins adorned with polished nickel faucets and custom cabinets with integrated lighting, storage and open shelving. The homes off er a perfect blend of functionality and luxury.

Leaving no want or desire left unattended, JEM’s amenity suite offers various indoor and outdoor spaces catering to multiple activities. Inside, the inviting Sky Lounge features a fireplace, a bespoke stone bar and a cozy seating area for an alfresco experience. Steps away, residents can enjoy a generous 60-foot outdoor pool surrounded by cabanas and floating daybeds, creating a serene oasis.



Yoga patio and mist garden with premier at JEM PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYES DAVIDSON

Designed to house all the offerings of high-end luxury hotels, JEM Private Residences is poised to set a new benchmark for quality and luxurious living in South Florida, making every home a vacation. Sales Gallery 110 NE 10th St., Miami Beach, @thejem_miami