Get To Know Model And Philanthropist Jena Sims

AS A MODEL, PHILANTHROPIST, ENTREPRENEUR, WIFE AND NEW MOM, SOUTH FLORIDA-BASED JENA SIMS KOEPKA (@JENASIMS) IS CONSTANTLY ON THE GO. WE CHAT WITH SIMS TO GET A CLOSER LOOK AT HER DAY-TO-DAY, HER INDUSTRY SECRETS AND FUTURE ASPIRATIONS.

You’ve been busy since you and Brooks tied the knot—what have been some of the highlights?

Designing my first swimsuit line with OneOne Swim! After my bachelorette trip, I had the idea to create matching swimsuits for girls’ trips and bridal swimwear. The success of that line led to two more collaborations with the brand. I am also working with jewelry designer Mignonne Gavigan on a jewelry capsule benefitting Baby Quest, a charity providing financial assistance to those who can’t afford the high costs of IVF and fertility procedures. Other highlights include continuing my work as an influencer and traveling the world to support Brooks on tour. Some of my favorite stops have been Bangkok, Singapore and Adelaide.



Tell us about some of your philanthropic endeavors that mean the most to you.

In 2005, I started my own nonprofit organization after winning my first pageant. I wanted to pass this “winning feeling” on to kids and teens who needed it most—those facing challenges and serious illnesses. We are the most inclusive pageant in the world—every participant leaves a winner and receives a unique title. The Pageant of Hope (pageantofhope.org) has been held all over the world, crowning thousands of participants and teaching the importance of inner beauty and self-confidence.

You had a super active pregnancy—what did you find was the best way to keep yourself going during this time? What did your daily routine look like?

REST! I prioritized events that meant a lot to me: Swim Week, the SI Swimsuit cover launch events, tournaments I traveled to, short weekend trips with friends, Pageant of Hope, etc. I would rest before and several days after. I never pushed my body and learned the power of my favorite, complete sentence, “No.” It definitely looked like I was bouncing off the walls, according to my social media, but I would veg out on the couch in between to recharge! I didn’t have a dedicated daily routine per se; each day was different depending on if I was home or on the road with Brooks. Some days I would have the energy to work out, and on others, I would binge reality TV for hours on end—it just depended on where I was in the pregnancy.



As your modeling career continues to propel you, what are some bucket list goals you’d love to accomplish?

Winning Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year and being in the magazine will always be first and foremost.

I have enjoyed the fashion design aspect my career has taken. I produced several photoshoots for my collaborations over the last year, where I got to be on both sides of the camera. I’d like to continue down that path and venture into the baby world next—perhaps some mommy and me swimwear?

How do you balance marriage with both of your schedules being so busy?

By being intentional with dates, communicating and giving each other a ton of grace. “Date night” can be something as simple as ordering breakfast on Uber Eats and eating together in bed, just something that mixes up the routine and you’re both able to put the phones down and just hang. You must communicate your needs. Men aren’t mind readers, as much as we want them to be. If something feels off, or if I need a little extra TLC, I just ask. If you don’t, it will build up and lead to a fight. Grace is my umbrella term for being flexible, having patience, and understanding that we are two individuals, so at times, we will see situations differently, which is OK! Lastly, this one is not for everyone: alone time! People always ask if I have a hard time when Brooks is on the road and I’m home. Absolutely not! We both love our alone time—it allows us to recharge and miss each other. I sneakily love it when he is on the road.



Top 3 favorite Miami spots for date night?

We have courtside seats to the Heat, so definitely throwing on a cute outfit and cheering them on! Go Heat! We also love Nobu and Mandolin.