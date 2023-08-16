Model, Actress And Philanthropist Jena Sims Gets Real About Career Highlights And Motherhood

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People

At nearly eight months pregnant, model, actress and philanthropist Jena Sims walked in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show. Running for the Sports Illustrated 2024 Rookie of the Year, Sims shares that walking in the show was a lifelong dream, breaking down the stereotype of what models should look like. We chat with the philanthropic beauty about her platform, embracing inner beauty, career goals, highlights and what to expect as a new mom.

Photo By: Shaye Babb

What does running for SI Rookie of the Year mean to you?

It means chasing my biggest dream. When I was little, I remember shopping at Publix with my parents and seeing Tyra Banks on a Sports Illustrated cover. It is my earliest memory of what “beauty” felt like. I am so thankful for the Swim Search because it allows SI Rookie hopefuls to have that opportunity at their fingertips. The mission of my nonprofit, The Pageant of Hope, closely resembles what the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand stands for, so it would be amazing to have that backing and work with them to make a more significant impact on the world!

What was it like walking on the annual runway for SI, almost eight months pregnant?

Can I say beautifully terrifying? My background is in pageants, modeling and acting. I have always been “in control” of my body through healthy meal prepping and exercise. I know exactly how to train for swimsuit jobs. Being pregnant, I released that control and owned my body, and I have never felt more empowered and prouder of myself. I was working hard in other ways- growing another human’s organs! I also loved that I was never alone on the runway; I had my son with me every step of the way! I can’t wait to embarrass him one day with my runway video footage.

Photo Courtesy of Pageant for Hope

Career highlight thus far?

This entire year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is a highlight! Each phase of Swim Search is an accomplishment. I was able to achieve my most significant personal and career goal simultaneously, something not many people get to do! The blessing is not lost on me. Aside from SI, I’ve been in a few films where I have been eaten by sharks twice (3-Headed Shark Attack / Sharknado 5: Global Swarming) and had my head chopped off in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader!

What was the best advice you’ve ever received?

You can be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world, and there will still be someone who doesn’t like peaches.

What advice would you give to your teenage self?

I would teach my teenage self about boundaries. I learned this in my 30s, and I am happier and mentally healthier because of it.

What has motherhood taught you thus far?

Perseverance! I’m learning to pump/ breastfeed right now, and since Crew, my son, isn’t home yet, the schedule is pretty intense to keep my supply up. Those middle-of-the-night alarms come quickly! I’m only three weeks in, but teamwork in a relationship is imperative. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when needed; most importantly, don’t forget to heal yourself. I had an emergency C-section, so when I try to do the most, I’m quickly reminded that I am also recovering from major abdominal surgery.

Watching Crew fight and show strength in the NICU has motivated me to work harder and be the best I can be! We both want to make him proud.

Photo By: David Cannon and Andrew Redington for Getty