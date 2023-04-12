Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Motherhood In Coach Campaign

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Moms. They can never get enough credit. Everybody’s got one, yet everybody’s mom is different, just as each and every mother’s children are unique to themselves.

This Mother’s Day, Coach celebrates all the moms of the world in a special campaign starring frequent Coach collaborator Jennifer Lopez. The award-winning singer, actress, dancer and mother of twins has long been a symbol of feminine strength and uplifting energy, and in this campaign, she shares a bit of insight into her journey as a mom and her own upbringing.

“Everything about my upbringing informs me as a person and as a mother today,” she says in a recent campaign video posted to Instagram. “The things I learned about working hard, being a good person and following your dreams; all those things that I learned when I was little and that my mom and dad tried to teach me, I try to pass on to my kids as well.”

Photographed and directed by Joshua Woods, the Coach campaign builds on the work from the recent Coach’s Tabby bag campaign, “What we carry makes us stronger.”

“You have to grow with your kids,” Lopes says in another campaign video. “They wind up teaching you.”

The campaign images and films feature Coach’s Tabby and Rogue bags in pastel colors that bloom with floral embellishments. Lopez wanders a lush garden, absolutely glowing among the greenery as she models the fashion house’s iconic styles and reflects on her incredible journey.

The campaign lines up nicely with the release of Lopez’ latest movie for Netflix. The Mother sees her play the role of an assassin who comes out of hiding in order to protect her daughter. Lopes stars opposite Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Fiennes and more; and Lopez is credited as one of the film's leading producers.

The Mother’s Day campaign reminds us to reflect on our own journeys and the mothers, women and loving figures that have shaped the people we are today. It also reminds us to give them a little something special as a thank you for all the sacrifices, lessons shared and love warmly given.

The campaign officially launched today, and you can shop the styles and see more of Lopez’s work for the brand at coach.com.