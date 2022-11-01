Best Jewelry And Watch Gifts 2022

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Watches & Jewelry Magazine Style & Beauty giftguide Style Guide Holiday Gift Guide Watches Latest fashion Holiday Shop web-og

This holiday season, prepare to spoil those you hold dear with quality gifts. Add some sparkle to the lives of your loved ones with these jewelry and watch suggestions.

Bee Goddess 14K Gold Necklace

The Wheat Gold Diamond Necklace by Bee Goddess is quite the way to show love to a special someone in your life. The design of this 1.37 Ct diamond and 14K gold necklace was inspired by Demeter, the goddess of fertility and abundance. Bee Goddess fine jewelry pieces have been worn by A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, Kate Winslet, Madonna, Paris Hilton and so many more. Treat her like the star she is with this gift for the holidays. RRP $13,355

Gucci Lionhead Earrings and Ring Set

This Lion Head 18K Ring makes a statement on the hand it adorns. If the recipient you have in mind could use a confidence boost or inspiration to operate through life in a more powerful manner, give this bold piece. For the extra wow factor pair it with the matching Lion Head 18K Earrings. Both designs feature white diamonds in the eyes of the lion heads and a gemstone in the mouth of two variations--a green chrome diopside as shown above or a red fire opal for extra pita energy. $3,150 | $3,450

Hermès Arceau Squelette Watch

Telling time never looked so good with Hermès watches. Give the gift of time with the Arceau Squelette Watch 40mm which displays the internal gears through the transparent center within the steel case. $9,000

Hermès Nantucket Watch

Diamonds decorate the steel case and spill into the setting of the Hermès Nantucket Watch. This wrist piece has an air of elegance and femininity while it sparkles with the extra icy additions. Delivered in the orange box tied with the Bolduc ribbon, Hermès watches and additional items are delivered ready to gift as detailed on the Hermès. $7,950

Stephen Dweck Opal Ring

Stephen Dweck's luxury jewelry designs glorify and celebrate Earth's natural stones. Sourcing materials responsibly to amass a wide variety of precious gemstones and crystals, Dweck's designs are unique and reflect the beauty of nature. Gift this beautiful Luxury Opal And Tourmaline Ring In 18K Gold. $11,495

Misahara Drina Repose Bracelet

The Drina Repose Bracelet by Misahara combines 3.75ct brilliant white round-cut diamonds, 20K rose gold and 0.25ct rubies for an exquisite snake cuff. Decorate her wrist with this stunning standout statement piece this holiday season. $35,000

Chanel

The classic Chanel Première Édition Originale Watch gifts not only style in the form of time but also a slice of Chanel history as this model was first released in 1987 and has since been reimagined to nod at a transformative time for the brand. The steel-coated and 0.1 micron yellow gold case and chain are paired with black calfskin leather interwoven through the wrist for a rope effect. $5,500

Louis Vuitton Diamonds Double Pendant

The Louis Vuitton Diamonds Double Pendant Necklace features a fine 18K white chain from which several pavé diamonds and a round cut center stone dangle. The pendants are designed to reflect the Louis Vuitton flower monogram and are made of 37 diamonds total. From $4,400

Louis Vuitton Diamonds Pavè Solitaire Ring

The 950 platinum cast Pavè Solitaire and Monogram Star Cut Ring showcases 56 diamonds with 53 facets to catch all the light and sparkle and shine for the beauty you present this to. Perfect for proposing the next big step to your love or as a decorative addition to the recipient's jewelry collection, this ring can mean so much more than the radiant glow it gives off. From $20,100

Fendi Master Key Earrings

The Master Key Earrings feature asymmetrical design with a padlock and key charm that dangle from a small huggie hoop for a fun yet sophisticated look. Your gift recipient will most definitely stand out and shine with this Fendi find. $650

Fendi O'Lock Ring

Surprise your sister, friend or sweetheart with the O'Lock Monogram Ring from Fendi. For an added wow factor, pair this stunning Italian-made piece with the matching O'Lock Choker and gift them together as a set. $370 | $720