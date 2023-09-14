Get To Know Model Jillian Sheppard

Charlotte Trattner Charlotte Trattner | | People Style

AFTER MORE THAN A DECADE WORKING WITHIN THE MODELING INDUSTRY, WILHELMINA MODEL JILLIAN SHEPPARD (@JILLLSHEPPARD) CHATS ABOUT CONQUERING HER DREAM JOB AND DEFINING MOMENTS.





PHOTO BY PAUL ININS

What have been some job highlights?

I started modeling as a kid but then took my teens off. The experience allows me to be all different people and styles at once. Some key highlights have been working for Miami Swim Week as well as some high-end jewelry clients. It allows me to bring designers’ passions and visions to life.

What is one of your most prized possessions?

My most prized possession is my first pony, Snapps. I got him when I was 10 years old.





BY PAUL INNIS

What is your favorite exercise?

Horseback riding

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Say “yes,” and don’t be afraid to change your plan because it may open more doors than you ever expected.

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Caring, determined and fun-loving

Photo By Erick Elliot

What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

My skincare routine, using True Botanicals

What are some words you live by?

Choose to be happy, do something once a day that scares you and trust your gut.