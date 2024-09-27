Take A Step Inside Jimmy Choo's New Miami Design District Location

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, style and beauty,

Step into style at Jimmy Choo’s new Miami Design District home.



Exterior of Jimmy Choo’s Miami Design District storefront PHOTO COURTESY OF JIMMY CHOO

Miami’s Design District just got a little more dazzling with the grand opening of Jimmy Choo’s new boutique in the city. This new gem is a love letter to both Miami’s art deco heritage and Jimmy Choo’s signature glamour. The boutique’s three-story facade, with its crisp white plaster and chic travertine accents, promises a memorable arrival, while the interior’s green fluted tiles and verdant South Florida plants add a tropical twist to the refined white oak.



The inside of Jimmy Choo’s Miami Design District boutique is enhanced by Pierre Paulin’s statement sofa. PHOTO COURTESY OF JIMMY CHOO

Step inside and you’ll find a blend of luxury and artful design, from Pierre Paulin’s elegant statement sofa to a curated selection of the brand’s iconic styles. To celebrate the debut, an exclusive capsule collection has been unveiled, featuring the Claressa platform, Avenue Mini Shoulder and Cycas 95 Knee Boot in colorful paillettes. And if you’re feeling particularly inspired, the Made-to-Order service lets you craft your dream shoe or handbag, marrying Jimmy Choo’s cutting-edge design with bespoke craftsmanship. 165 NE 41st St., Miami,@jimmychoo