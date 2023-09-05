Get The Inside Look At JMP The Label's Newest Launch

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style Lifestyle Feature

JMP THE LABEL LAUNCHES ITS LATEST CROCHET SWIMWEAR COLLECTION WITH A SPLASH.



PHOTO BY BEN PURSELL

Making waves since its launch, Siesta Key founder Juliette Porter’s (@julietteporter) JMP the Label (@jmpthelabel) continues to attract women from all walks of life with its size-inclusive, eco-friendly approach to fashion. Using upcycled and recycled materials, the brand continues to reduce its carbon footprint without compromising on quality and style. Keeping in theme, JMP the Label launched its latest crochet collection during Miami’s 2023 swim week in July with a picture-perfect Barbie-themed beach fête, debuting a line of swimwear pieces that pay homage to the bohemian style of the 60s and 70s.



Juliette Porter models pieces from JMP the Label’s crochet collection. PHOTO BY BEN PURSELL

Effortlessly cool, the collection boasts handmade craftsmanship from Bali created with upcycled nylon/spandex and swim fabric. Achieving the desired result of a stretchy and durable fit that doesn’t sag when wet, the crochet collection is perfect from the water to the sand.

The latest launch is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXXL; chic summer colors that span from pink mirage to neutral sand and pale blue; and a variety of styles including bikinis, one-pieces, head scarves, mini dresses and more with coverage from cheeky to full support. Made for all women, Porter’s latest collection continues to pave the way in the swimwear industry with love and impact.