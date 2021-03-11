At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

ThankYouX & JN Silva Return for Miami-Themed NFT Drop

    

'Thank You Miami:' ThankYouX and JN Silva Return for Second NFT Drop

Maria Gracia Santillana | March 11, 2021 | Culture

ThankYouX and JN Silva's "Thank You Miami" NFT

Fine artist ThankYouX and photographer JN Silva are set to drop their much-awaited second collaboration today on leading NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway, and it's a big celebration of all things Miami.

The highly anticipated goes live today, March 11, following their first lauded drop in December. Both artists draw from the pop tropes and bright colors of the NYC graffiti scene, coming together to mesh the urban with the abstract. The second drop follows the same themes around cubes, albeit with a new surprise.

“The cubes are a very specific artistic structure, the liquid paint is chaos and confusion and freedom,” ThankYouX tells Bezinga. “Now that the cubes have changed shape to liquid paint, it creates a healthy mental balance of madness and organization.”

In the journey from New York to Miami, the piece, titled “Suspension of Disbelief,” starts with an image of an urban water-side, zooming out until the image becomes a painting inside what looks like a hotel hallway. Primary-colored paint spews out of the painting and into the hallway. Eventually, we’re zoomed out of the hallway through a window and back to the beginning of the repeating clip.

The piece mirrors the current shift of New Yorkers moving to Miami, partly because of the weather and more relaxed COVID-19 regulations, but also to seek more crypto-friendly regulation. Miami has increasingly become a home where art and the blockchain intersect.

“Suspension of Disbelief" also contains some influence of Silva’s Venezuelan roots, perhaps an homage to the Venezuelan community in Miami.

“When given the opportunity, art expands, spreads and consumes the hearts and minds of the audience,” Silva is quoted . “We want to tell the story of emerging artists who, through perseverance and consistent creative output, arrive at life changing breakthroughs.”

NFTs have allowed digital artists to sell their art directly to fans and retain proceeds on all future sales. While this unprecedented scenario has been seen as a large step at democratizing art, today’s record-setting sale of artwork by Beeple through auction-house Christie’s has taken NFTs to the multi-million dollar level. Still, anyone can own a NFT, and any creator can list a NFT.

Thank You Miami is simply the latest chapter in JN Silva and ThankYouX's artistic journey. Since December, the pair have been on a mission to educate others about the importance of NFTs. From daily Clubhouse conversations to educating various celebrities in podcast interviews, the duo have become important role models for artist-activists within the NFT movement.

Thank You Miami will launch on Nifty Gateway March 11 at 7p.m. ET and offer two Open Editions: a one-on-one edition and one silent auction.


Photography by: Courtesy ThankYouX

