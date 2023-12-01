Joe & The Juice x Miami PickleBall Club To Pop Up At SCOPE Art Fair

Culture, Lifestyle, Community,

Joe & The Juice, the exclusive cafe sponsor at SCOPE Art Fair, and Miami Pickleball Club are partnering up for Miami Art Week this year in an epic crossover of America's fastest growing sport and the beloved coffee and juice brand. Visitors can expect to see the special edition collab at SCOPE Art Fair, where a custom painted pink court by Tomislav Topić and coffee, smoothies and snacks at the beach cafe await.

Matches are first-come, first-serve every 30 minutes between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 10. You'll even see some of your favorite celebs in a showdown on court, including professional tennis player Nick Kygrios. Those interested in refining the art of pickleball can also sign up for lessons with a Miami Pickleball Club ambassador.