Canadian-Based Dining Group Debuts Joey Aventura In The Esplanade

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

It’s been a few weeks since Canadian hospitality collective Joey Restaurants launched its first Florida location in the newly developed Esplanade at Aventura, marked by a grand opening and ribbon cutting that saw Mayor of Aventura Howard Weinberg and city commissioners gather for the occasion.

The two-level, 241-seat dining room was designed to align with a distinctly Miami aesthetic, featuring an inviting circular bar, open kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows and art installations by artists Elsbeth Shaw, Anna Kincaide and Julian Opie. The upstairs mezzanine is complete with additional high-top seating and a full bar overlooking the main room, providing an element of intimacy for guests who prefer to dine away from the action. In typical Miami style, there’s also an expansive alfresco option that holds 82 seats under a retractable awning.

“Joey Restaurants began with humble beginnings in 1992 in Calgary, Alberta, with a big goal to serve quality food, provide genuine hospitality, and develop powerful leaders,” said President of Joey Restaurant Group Layne Krienke in a press release. “Joey has since grown into an established collection of restaurants across the continent, including our very first venture into the Sunshine State.”

Each Joey restaurant across the states embodies the culture of its surroundings while consistently serving a globally inspired menu envisioned by “Top Chef Canada” winner Matthew Stowe. Guests can choose from Roasted Corn Guacamole, Korean Fried Cauliflower and Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps as appetizers and customize a hand-pressed burger flavored with Joey’s secret sauce as a main. For the pasta lovers, Spaghetti Pomodoro will be a guaranteed hit, while the steak diehards can toggle between a classic cut, the Steak & Ravioli Bianco and Steak with Lobster or Crab Cake.

Joey’s in-house sommelier has crafted vibrant cocktails that capture the Miami spirit, such as the Spicy Passion Fruit Margarita, The Real Peach Bellini, Mango Daiquiri and Mai Tai Crush. Those seeking the more daring variety can opt for Joey’s famed Super drink lineup, a spin on a classic highball that incorporates a lemon-lime slush.

Nearby Aventura Mall continues to be a hotspot for popular culinary outposts, and the adjacent 215,000-square-foot open-air Esplanade where Joey's is located is set to accelerate the area's growth even further.