John Hardy Pops Up In The Miami Design District

Miami Design District continues to foster innovative, fashion-forward concepts. The neighborhood now welcomes a seasonal John Hardy pop-up, showcasing an evolution of product design, brand identity and marketing of the nearly 50-year-old brand.

“I’ve loved Miami’s vibrant design and art scene for years,” said Reed Krakoff, the brand’s creative chair. “It’s such a bright and dynamic city with a powerful interest in innovation and new ideas. We’re excited to bring this concept and a new kind of luxury to this unique market, which has the ideal mindset to appreciate the laid-back, effortless and beachy vibe of the John Hardy brand.”

Under Krakoff’s leadership, the pop-up is set to run through the end of the year while getting its moment to shine. Offering a highly curated jewelry selection of body, belly and ankle chains in gold and silver, the brand showcases an array of its latest and cult classic favorites. From the newly released rose gold and diamond pavé spear bracelet and a John Hardy smartwatch strap for the Apple Watch. Miami shoppers can also find sterling silver Colorblock bracelets with neon orange enamel beads exclusive to the pop-up. From the cult-favorite Bali-woven chain collection to the newly launched spear and surf collections, patrons can enjoy a spotlight of designs.

Beyond the offerings, the immersive pop-up reflects the brand’s history of excellence. Reinterpreted through a modern lens, the shopping space incorporates a warm blend of hospitality while integrating John Hardy’s bold marigold signature of marigold orange and citrus neon colors. Putting the customer experience at the forefront of its design, the center of the store offers an inviting area for visitors to try on the latest pieces. With sections of the store segmented by handmade bamboo screens that reach the ceiling, symbolizing strength, flexibility and growth, the store’s footprint pleases all the senses.

Guests can also enjoy the tea-tasting bar, created in collaboration with Bellocq Tea. Offering handcrafted and luxury teas to sip while shopping, guests can enjoy exclusive John Hardy blends such as jasmine and marigold blossom tea, milk oolong, rosebud and lemongrass tea, Balinese ginger tea and more.

Taking the interactive experience one step further, the new pop-up merges the retail and digital worlds through a Sebring Imaging E System. Creating a 180º degree interactive portrait, shoppers can share studio images with their jewelry-obsessed friends in real-time.

151 NE 41st St., #3547, Miami, @johnhardyjewelry