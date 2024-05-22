Joia Beach Transforms Into The Beach Club Pop-Up Club Kors

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Food & Drink, Events, drink, Eat,

Channel the ultimate level of escapism and Michael Kors's new summer beach pop-up, Club Kors. Redefining Miami’s Joia Beach just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the converted space offers a getaway destination featuring the Michael Kors Empire Diamond monogram splashed across umbrellas, lounge chairs, beach towels, and a special collaboration with Funboy floats.

From May 22 to May 27, experience a weekend of luxury and glamour, celebrating the start of summer. Open to the public through reservations, guests can enjoy custom cocktails while shopping the season’s must-have ready-to-wear pieces and a special edit of accessories, including string bikinis, sunglasses and the brand’s Colby bag. Guests can also purchase floats available for sale at the on-site pop-up.

In theme with Joia Beach’s vibrant waterfront oasis, the pop-up offers a week of beach club fun paired with summer relaxation. Guests can also enjoy Joia Beach’s staple European-inspired menu with bites such as Greek spreads, watermelon and arugula salad, branzino and more.

See Also: Club Kor's Kicks Off Summer

As the first in a series, Club Kors will travel to different destinations worldwide for a special, limited-time experience. Click here to reserve a spot at Joia Beach and learn more.