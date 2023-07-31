Joia Beach Welcomes Chef Peter Tsaglis

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink Entertainment

Joia Beach on Jungle Island is where European beach clubs meet the quintessential Miami party scene, and the vibe is electric from day to night. Whether you're swaying in the sand to live entertainment as fire dancers surround you or indulging in a Mediterranean-inspired spread under the cabana, paradise is found at Joia. New to the scene is Chef Peter Tsaglis, who recently joined as the head of Joia Beach's culinary program and is the mind behind a revamped food and beverage menu that features an assortment of Greek specialties. Hailing from Greece, Chef Tsaglis trained at the National School of Tourism Professions in Rhodes and with some of the best chefs in Athens. In 2012, he brought his talents overseas to New York City and the Hamptons before heading to Miami. With experience in the kitchen of another Greek culinary player, famed waterfront restaurant Kiki on the River, Chef Tsaglis has met his match at Joia, where guests can delight in fresh seafood, crudo, meats, pides, dips and tropical cocktails.