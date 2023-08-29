What To Expect From This All New Miami Sound Room

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Music Local Community

MIAMI’S NEW SOUND ROOM BRINGS NOSTALGIC 1970S DISCO CHARM TO THE NIGHTLIFE SCENE.



Step inside Jolene Sound Room for one-of-a-kind musical sounds and talent, setting the stage for a night to remember. PHOTO BY ADI ADINAYEV

From iconic restaurants to legendary nightlife experiences, Miami has something for everyone—and the list keeps growing with the creation of Jolene Sound Room Miami.

The one-of-a-kind sound space in Downtown Miami merges a high-energy sound room with Miami’s thriving nightlife scene, creating an idyllic spot for locals and visitors alike to dance and listen to music.

“Our goal was to create a space that surpassed the expectations of a traditional nightclub by focusing on hospitality, unique programming, artisanal cocktails and an industry-leading sound system,” notes David Sinopoli and Elad Zvi, two of the creators of Jolene Sound Room.

Created in collaboration with Bar Lab Hospitality, Space Invaders and Link Miami Rebels, the new hot spot will also serve as a place for local and international talent to celebrate local music culture while honoring a global dance scene.

“The overarching goal of Jolene Sound Room is to provide a dynamic platform for local musical talent and offer a unique space devoted to music enthusiasts,” says Sinopoli and Zvi. “By combining innovative programming, distinctive aesthetics and top-notch cocktails, we aim to establish Jolene as a vibrant cultural hub in Miami.”

Taking the name of renowned music artist Dolly Parton’s hit song, the spot draws from the musician’s fierceness and femininity. Pulling design inspiration from the late 1960s to early 1970s recording studio decor, Danya Hachey of Mad Artistics accentuated the midcentury recording sound studio design showcasing the best disco, house and techno sounds.

From the irregular floor plan, wood finishes backed with acoustic insulation are complemented with carpeting on the walls that mimic these retro sound recording studios. Drawing inspiration from Miami, the space features carefully curated speakers paired with attention-grabbing ceiling lights. More than another entertainment and music venture, Jolene is a space where guests can immerse themselves in a creative experience.

With a cocktail menu curated by the award-winning Bar Lab team with drinks such as disco tea or rose-colored glasses, the alluring space with curated weekend programming guarantees an unforgettable experience. 200 E Flagler St., @jolenesoundroom