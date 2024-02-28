With Clear Eyes And Full Hearts, The Jonas Brothers Bring Their Tour Around The World

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, People,

The Jonas Brothers saw the red dress you wore to their show.

They also saw the 2009-era Jo Bros tees and the smattering of fans dressed in Disney Channel Games uniforms as a nod to their 2008 stint on the game show mini-series.

“It just shows that they’ve been on the journey with us for so long,” Kevin Jonas says of their fans during a recent phone call.

From August to December of last year, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas brought the party to stadiums and arenas across the U.S. with a tour that both showcased their most recent LP, The Album, and celebrated their nearly two decades in the industry. Appropriately called Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, the set list encompasses the Jonases’ work as both solo artists and a singular unit. It continues through this summer with the final show set for June 20 in Belfast, Ireland.

Part of tour prep this time around for the two eldest Jonases included an eye procedure. Saying goodbye to the hassle of glasses and contacts, Joe and Kevin opted for EVO Visian ICL lenses for vision improvement. The approximately 30-minute procedure doesn’t remove corneal tissue. It simply adds a flexible, biocompatible lens into the eye so that people who experience nearsightedness can have better night vision, clearer vision overall and UV protection—all without drying out eyes.

For Joe and Kevin, EVO ICL meant being able to see those red dresses and more. “I would lose contacts constantly on stage and I would have to run backstage and put new ones in,” Kevin shares. “I just don't have any of that concern or effort. It's just been really rewarding.”

Adds Joe, “When I'm on stage and if I’m flying the day before and I'm tired and I have to get on stage in the morning for morning TV, my eyes are not tired.”

When Joe and Kevin hop on the phone during a mid-February afternoon, they call in from a friend’s ranch in Oklahoma while in between shows at the Choctaw Casinos & Resort’s Grand Theater. The 3,000-capacity venue presents a more intimate show when compared to the likes of Yankee Stadium and Lollapalooza India, which the Jonas Brothers tackled in August 2023 and January, respectively.

The Oklahoma shows bring the Jonas Brothers back into the tour routine after taking the holidays off. Just a few days after our call, they fly off to the Philippines to kick off the tour’s international leg. They will also come to make stops in Australia, South America and Mexico before the final sprint across Europe and the United Kingdom.

“It's going to be really nice to bring [The Tour] to places like Australia and New Zealand where we've never played a show before,” Kevin says. “After all of these years, we just haven't done it, so it'll be really cool to be able to be there and perform in the place that we've dreamed about going, that we've written songs about, but never gone as a band. We've been independently and [to do] other things, but not as a band to perform.”

Between performing in new countries and having shows at the likes of Dodger Stadium under their belts, the Jonas Brothers continue to level up in an industry journey they began as teenagers. But The Tour has been about far more than just career milestones.

“Our music has been the soundtrack to certain people's lives at this point,” Joe says. “To be in that kind of category of artists is what you dream of. We look out there and we see people that are going through emotional time…Last night, I was speaking to a mother and daughter and she got to share her favorite band with her daughter now. And it's such a special experience that we get to be a part of that journey .”

See also: Rachel Zegler Wears Her Crown Well