By: Robert Lovi

January 2023 is not over quite yet, but the first month of a new year represents a time for change, resolutions, and closing with a bang before a new month begins. It marks the beginning of the end of 2023, literally. But January doesn't have to be boring, not dreading, and we have the perfect solution to end this decision-making month: monster trucks and dinosaurs.

The Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable live family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, is returning to Miami from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22 at the Watsco Center.

Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery, with dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet long, taking center stage. More than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs with scale, speed, and ferocity are controlled by animatronics and performers in the production.

The arena is transformed into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar by Jurassic World's unmistakable score, projection, and practical scenery, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel an evil plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With heart-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show will surely leave viewers with memories that will last for the next 65 million years.

This tour is perfect for children and a great entertainment option for adults into thrills and fun and those who are forever fans of the iconic franchise.

The Watsco Center is located at 1245 Dauer Drive in Miami. Ticket prices start at $25; to purchase yours, click here. For more information about The Jurassic World Live Tour, visit the website.

If you are not so much into dinosaurs but still like thrilling fun, Monster Jam is coming to the Magic City. The most unexpected, unscripted, and unique motorsports experience for families and fans in the world returns to Miami from Jan. 28 to 29 for an adrenaline-charged weekend at loanDepot Park located at 501 Marlins Way. World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill at Monster Jam®.

The excitement begins on Saturday with the Monster Jam Pit Party. Fans can get up close and personal with the massive trucks, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures, and participate in other family-friendly activities. This exciting experience is the only place where people can get up close and personal with the Monster Jam teams and get an inside look at how these trucks are built to compete.

Fans in Miami will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers display incredible skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks, engineered to perfection, push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions. The winner of the Stadium Series Red will receive a highly sought-after automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. On July 1, 2023, the Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville.

The Stadium Championship Series Red features 12 skilled athletes competing for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense speed and skill competitions. During Max-20th DTM's anniversary, five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger will attempt to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents. Kayla Blood in Soldier FortuneTM and fan favorite Camden Murphy in Bakugan DragonoidTM compete for the championship.

Monster Jam drivers are highly trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina required to compete but also the necessary skill required to control 12,000-pound machines capable of performing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

To learn more about Monster Jam or to purchase tickets, click here.

Undoubtedly, these are two entertainment options you cannot miss in Miami if you want to end the first month of the new year with a blast. And you can do both shows because they are on different dates, allowing for double fun and thrills.