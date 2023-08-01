Beach Babe Kara Del Toro Shares Her Career Highlights And Beauty Secrets

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Lifestyle Celebrity Creators

MODEL AND SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION KARA DEL TORO (@KARAJEWELLL) HAS WORKED WITH BRANDS SUCH AS YSL, GUESS, KERASTASE AND MORE. NOW, THE BEAUTY TRANSITIONS INTO A NEW ARENA WITH HER ROLE IN PARAMOUNT PICTURES’ AT MIDNIGHT. IN BETWEEN ACTING AND BUILDING HER SOCIAL MEDIA BRAND, WE CHAT WITH THE STUNNER TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HER CAREER HIGHLIGHTS AND GO-TO BEAUTY TIPS.



Model and influencer Kara Del Toro models Beach Bunny swimwear. PHOTO BY FRANCE & JESSE RAMBIS

What can you tell us about your transition from modeling to acting?

Acting feels like the natural next step for my career evolution. Being an actress was my first dream before modeling, and I’ve always loved playing make-believe. Turning myself into a character has always been my favorite part of modeling and was the reason I wanted to be a model in the first place. I’ll always love modeling, but I’m focusing more on social media and my acting career.

What have been some of your career-defining moments?

Booking Carl’s Junior and Guess put me on the map in the modeling world, launching my career to the next level. Transitioning to social media and booking my first movie have also been significant career-defining moments. Social media has become my full-time job, which I never expected, but I love it so much. It gives me the power to tell my story, control my image, and showcase content I’m proud of.

What does your beauty routine look like right now?

Washing my face every single night and using loads of face oil—I love using Costa Brazil and Elemis. I do a mask once a week—usually a Sk-ii one. I love a fake tan; I feel like a whole new person when I have a tan.

Which five products can you not live without?

Bali Body tanning mousse Makeup Forever Wherever Walnut Lip Liner Kerastase Hair Oil Hourglass Unlocked Mascara ILIA Novelty Bronzer

PHOTO BY FRANCE & JESSE RAMBIS

What words do you live by?

I like to trust that everything is always working out for me. I repeat that as an affirmation throughout the day. I trust that everything will work in my favor, no matter what happens. I believe that attracts that energy back to me.

What keeps you motivated?

I want to be able to spoil my family.



PHOTO BY FRANCE & JESSE RAMBIS

What are your favorite Miami spots?

When I want a fun night out with friends, I like Komodo. When I want good food with beautiful scenery, I like Mandolin. Carbone is always great, and Sadelle’s for brunch.